"I can’t come up with anything new anymore": Disguised Toast reveals that he will not be streaming Among Us 

Popular streamer Jeremy Wang, better known by the alias Disguised Toast, is a popular Among Us streamer. He recently revealed that the murder-mystery title doesn't excite him anymore and he might be taking a hiatus from streaming it.

InnerSloth's Among Us rolled out in 2018 but it was successful in 2020 when some of the biggest streamers including Valkyrae, Sykkuno, Disguised Toast, Pokimane and Corpse Husband, became associated with it.

After spending countless hours streaming the murder-mystery title, Disguised Toast has announced that Among Us doesn't excite him anymore, and he will be “slowing down” his Among Us content from now on.

Also read: Disguised Toast makes an error ruining an Among Us game with Sykkuno, Corpse & Valkyrae

In a Twitch stream on Thursday, 22 April, Toast opened up about his experience with the game and shed light on how he is struggling to introduce new ways of keeping it fresh.

The Canadian streamer said:

"Among Us isn’t that popular, and honestly when I think about playing Among Us, I’m not excited. I like playing with my friends, I enjoy that social aspect, and honestly, I think the viewers enjoy the social aspect, getting to see how someone lies."

Other streamers on the scene have taken up the NoPixel GTA RP server, which received a new update in February this year but Toast decided against it for bizarre reason. Among Us on the flip side, is challenging in terms of its streaming capabilities.

Disguised Toast concluded by saying:

Advertisement

“So I’m probably slowing down the Among Us content, and honestly it’s been a long time coming. The new map came out, [but] you can’t really change up the core gameplay of it.”

Was being excluded from Jimmy Fallon's stream the last straw for Disguised Toast?

Several high profile streamers like Valkyrae, Sykkuno and Corpse Husband were invited to be part of Jimmy Fallon's debut Twitch stream, where the trio used hilarious techniques to bully the rookies.

Sadly, the Canadian streamer wasn't invited for the same and stated that him being "not as big" as the other streamers might've been the reason behind it.

Even though the devs released a new map that has been causing havoc on the internet for a while, Disguised Toast feels its the right time to take a hiatus for a while.