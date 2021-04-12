"I just become a d***": Disguised Toast reveals a bizarre reason for not switching to the GTA RP server

Jeremy Wang, better known by the alias Disguised Toast, via a recent stream, explained why he hasn't switched to NoPixel GTA RP server that has been causing havoc on the internet since its update in February 2021

Since leaving Twitch in November 2019, Disguised Toast has become one of the biggest streamers of Facebook Gaming, with over 1.4 million followers.

However, he came back to Twitch just the other day for a quick round of Q&A before moving to Facebook Gaming to stream Among Us, which has overtaken LoL and Hearthstone to become his signature game.

As expected, his honest patrons started asking him to stream GTA RP, which has recently overtaken League of Legends as the most popular game on the Amazon owned platform.

Be that as it may, Disguised Toast was quick to state that he won't be indulging in the GTA RP server because of his popularity.

This is what he said:

“I’m a cranky old man. I don’t like playing with strangers and I definitely don’t like playing with strangers who are focused on networking. I’m not saying the majority of people on GTA are [focused on networking], I’m saying they do exist on GTA; I’ve seen them. I would say the majority of people just do their own thing, but there are people who would just walk up to you because you’re a big streamer.”

Disguised Toast revealed that he would get extremely rude, unlike other streamers who are on the server to produce content and interact with each other. The 29-year-old Among Us streamer also stated that he doesn't want to cause any drama. which is another reason for him not being involved with the GTA RP server.

He continued:

“There’s always gonna be people loudly advertising what they’re doing, or showing up to popular spots because big streamers are there, and that s*** triggers me a lot."

Is Disguised Toast alluding to xQc's relationship with other streamers on the server?

Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyell despite being one of the more popular streamers on the server, has had a rocky relationship with other roleplaying streamers.

The Canadian streamer has received his third ban from the server after he convinced his fans to spam other streamers streams to protest against an 'unfair ruling'. Prior to his recent ban, the variety streamer was struggling to maintain a healthy relationship with other streamers and was refusing to engage in constructive RP.

(Image via Sportskeeda)

Disguised Toast was probably referring to the same incident. Sadly, it is unlikely that fans will be seeing Toast terrorizing the streets of Los Santos anytime soon.