Disguised Toast explains why the OfflineTV streamers don't play Minecraft anymore

Jeremy Wang, better known by the alias Disguised Toast, revealed during one of his recent streams why the OfflineTV crew stopped producing content around the popular sandbox game, Minecraft, with no news about a potential return.

OfflineTV boasts the presence of some of the most high profile streamers, including content creators such as Pokimane, Scarra, Lilypichu and many more.

During a recent stream, Disguised Toast was asked about a potential return to Minecraft soon. Although he wanted to create a server he can play on, he believes that it will be hard for the other members to join because they can’t take part in it on a regular basis.

“It’s just getting people to consistently play.”

Disguised Toast pointed out that in the early days of the server, it was easier to play titles they enjoyed. But since then, over the course of a year, they have enjoyed more success with games like Among Us and Rust. Moreover, the audience wants them to keep playing the titles that made them so popular.

“So lately, a lot of friends in my group in the last year, almost all streamers, blew up right. In the past, because there was less viewers overall, people okay with playing whatever. But everyone has like an audience now who wants certain things.”

Disguised Toast reveals that streaming Minecraft could affect the viewership of streamers

The Canadian national went on to state that streaming Minecraft hurts the viewership of the streamers who are a part of the server. With a server, fans are watching the same game from different viewpoints, and each player has their own storyline. As there are a lot of players in a single server, fans could have a hard time catching up on all the different points of view.

“Everyone streaming Minecraft is actually a little detrimental to their viewership because we have such a large community overlap, all of us now, that when we all stream the same game, it actually gets divvied up a bit, especially like a Minecraft world.”

Toast kicked from the Rust server?

While streaming with Kkatamina and some other creators, Disguised Toast held an impromptu Q&A session where he answered a question about his impending return to the OfflineTV house, which is where most of his close friends live.

The Canadian streamer gave a rather unsettling reaction, which then prompted a question from Kkatamina.

Disguised Toast answered the question and revealed that he won't be going back to the house, as he had been "kicked" from the server.

Disguised Toast remains one of the wittiest streamers on the internet. His Among Us streams are a perfect amalgamation of logic and humor, and viewers of the Rust server will definitely miss his presence on the channel.