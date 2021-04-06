The 3 best GTA Roleplay servers like NoPixel that players can join

The NoPixel 3.0 GTA RP server has been causing havoc on the internet since its update in February this year.

Several high-profile streamers, including xQc, Shroud, and Summit1G have been actively streaming on the server.

Even the likes of LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Travis Scott have taken up the GTA RP server and are having the time of their lives.

GTA V’s multiplayer portion is an excellent place to come together with friends. From racing to simply doing missions, the possibilities are endless, and a tiny bit of imagination completely reshapes GTA V’s multiplayer experience.

GTA 5 RP servers are for hardcore roleplayers. The RP server allows players to create a character, interact with others as that character, and live the life of that character within GTA 5. These servers often have jobs to complete, police to catch the criminals, and even homes for purchase.

Most GTA RP servers come with their own set of rules that players need to comply with. Breaching these guidelines allows devs to ban a player temporarily or even permanently.

One of the most infamous instances of this scenario is the banning of the variety streamer xQc, who received his third ban recently for breaching NoPixel's guidelines.

Other GTA RP servers players can get their hands on

#3 - Eclipse RP

This is another RP server that is popular in the GTA community. Even though it boasts the presence of high-profile streamers like xQc and Shroud, players will still have to wait for a while before they get approved due to the high number of applications.

The server has tons of jobs for players. There are crime gangs to join and plenty of cops to counteract them. This server has the best forums out of the lot.

Interacting with those behind the characters is easy. Eclipse allows hundreds of players in at once, never being short on roleplaying action.

#2 - The Family RP GTA server

There are several players who take RP very seriously. The Family RP server doesn't fail to impress. Compared to other entries, the aforementioned server features players who take role-playing to heart.

Players will need to link their steam, discord, and can also choose to connect to their Twitch account. From joining a crime family to becoming a part of a successful business, the options will feel limitless in The Family RP.

#1 - Mafia City GTA RP

Mafia City is a GTA 5 RP server that claims it has the most immersive environment available. This server comes from the Rage mod rather than the typical FiveM mod.

This server is hosted on the RageMP, meaning NPCs will be less of a factor in terms of gameplay. RageMP servers can remove all NPCs from the game, increasing the overall interaction amongst players.