"Are you selectively literate?": Pokimane defends female streamers from online hate

Imane "Pokimane' Anys, who is one of the most popular streamers in the world, recently stood up for her female counterparts. She clapped back at an insensitive comment directed at her close friend Janet "xChocobars" Rose.

The incident took place during her recent Twitch stream. She spoke at length about the recent ordeal that xChocobars had to go through with her toxic chat in Among Us.

xChocoBars was in tears due to the insensitive comments on her Among Us chat.

Disguised Toast and Hafu soon stepped in to support her. The incident had clearly left her shaken.

Love you guys thank you i’m okay. I think I just need some time away from the internet and love myself and remind myself of the important things in life. I will be back tmrw for morning hafu lobby — LG xChocoBars (@xChocoBars) January 21, 2021

Online hate and toxicity is a big problem in the streaming industry. This is especially the case for female streamers. Pokimane decided to take a stand on Reddit Livestream Fails.

Pokimane addresses online hate towards female streamers

Advertisement

In a snippet from her most recent stream on Twitch, Pokimane addressed the xChocoBars issue and highlighted a growing concern.

She particularly singled out one comment, which read, "if you don't like what people type, don't read it, it's really that simple."

This was her response:

"I feel like people don't realize what female streamers have to see or deal with on a daily basis. How does your brain function for you to be able to look at a chat and just be able to not read the bad messages? Are you just like, selectively literate? How does that make sense? And just seeing stuff like this makes me realize that damn, some of y'all are very ignorant."

She also addresses the level of toxicity and negativity that persist online today.

I honestly think that everyone should go watch @pokimanelol's latest Twitch stream so that they can get a small glimpse of the garbage that Twitch streamers & YouTubers (especially female ones) have to put up with on a daily basis in their chats and comment sections. It's absurd. — Jacob Hartin (@CriticalPrime9) January 28, 2021

Pokimane's dealt with a lot of criticism and controversies in the past. Her recent statements will strike a chord with the online community, who are often and unfortunately subjected to online hate and toxicity.