"This is Cyberbullying!": Pokimane learns how Slither.io works the hard way

Popular Twitch streamer Pokimane recently played Slither.io on her live stream, and she got a taste of how frustrating the game can be. For the uninitiated, Slither is the infamous snake game that builds upon the classic version. However, the fact that it is an online game makes it extremely difficult since it increases the competition.

One of the classic moves in Slither.io is when bigger snakes surround smaller snakes. They circle around the snakes, trapping them so that they cannot escape. Then, players slowly start decreasing the radius of the circle, finally engulfing their enemies. Pokimane, too, became an expert in this maneuver in the short time she played the game.

Unfortunately, soon after being confident that she had the hang of the game, Pokimane fell prey to a much larger snake than her, and it sent her into a frenzy. Similar to how every slither player would react in that situation, she too freaked out and shouted in agony.

Pokimane gets a taste of her own medicine in Slither.io

Slither.io is a nasty battlefield where even the smallest of the snakes can take down much larger ones. Therefore, no matter how good Pokimane had gotten in the game, she had no idea what was coming for her.

Pokimane was casually strutting around when she spotted a much smaller snake. She rushed to circle around the poor snake with a smugly condescending face. While she tried to surround her prey, yet another snake spotted the two and came towards them.

It was too late until Poki realized that the hunter had become prey. She immediately tried to abandon the plan of catching the smaller snake in order to make a run for her life. But she was too late as the larger snake had already encircled the two.

There was nothing Pokimane could have done beyond this point except watch her painful death and shout in astonishment.

"I hate you. This is cyberbullying. This is cyberbullying! Stop cyberbullying me!"

That was the last we saw Pokiname play Slither.io, as she had finally realized that the game works in cruel ways.

Edited by Gautham Balaji