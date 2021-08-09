"This opportunity has been quite surreal": Pokimane and Ninja talk about working with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy

In a recent interview that has since gone viral, Imane Pokimane Anys and Tyler Ninja Blevins opened up about their experience working with Ryan Reynolds in Free Guy.

The movie will hit the box office in a couple of days, and everyone is talking about it. The movie also bridges the gap between Hollywood and the gaming circuit, with Ninja and Pokimane sharing the screen with Ryan.

Cosmic Wonder posted the interview online, and it immediately became the talk of the town. Both streamers opened up about their experience, and it's safe to say that they thoroughly enjoyed their time on the set.

Ninja and Pokimane share the screen with Ryan Reynolds

While most of the questions were centered around their time on the set, the interviewer asked the streamers how streaming is different from acting in a movie.

Pokimane looked extremely stoked and started by explaining how there is a margin for error when you're streaming live but are allowed to give retakes while filming for a movie.

Pokimane also revealed how liberating it was for her to give multiple takes, which opened up the possibility for her to try and do something different each time.

This is what she said:

“Honestly, it was kind of nice to be able to take a second take on something. Usually, when you’re streaming, you gotta say it right the first time.”

Ninja had similar things to say on the subject. He revealed how an actor can go on even if he makes mistakes because the Director will snip out the portions that are not needed, which can't really happen while streaming live.

Will Ninja and Pokimane continue acting?

The Fortnite prodigy revealed last year that he had been working on a few projects and while he has kept everything under wraps, Ninja revealed that he has "three or four things that are coming."

On the flip side, Pokimane revealed that she doesn't see herself as an actor and will stick to streaming for now.

Pokimane might stick to streaming for now (Image via The Cosmic Woder)

However, it is possible that Pokimane might have cameos in other movies after Free Guy hits the theaters. Free Guy comes out on August 13.

Edited by Gautham Balaji