Pokimane & Valkyrae superfan gets a giant tattoo after streamers saved her from "killing herself"

Recently, YouTuber Nathan “Optimus” conducted an interview with a “superfan” of streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.
The superfan in question was named Alex and recently went viral for a giant tattoo that she got of Valkyrae and Pokimane on her thigh. Alex posted a picture of the tattoo on Twitter for which she was bullied and mocked by netizens.
The fan ended up deleting the picture and made their account “private” afterwards. According to Alex, watching streamers such as Pokimane and Valkyrae helped her through her own issues. She claimed that she was only a month away from killing herself and was able to survive by watching Pokimane and Valkyrae’s live streams.
Pokimane and Valkyrae superfan claims the streamers saved her life, gets bullied online for giant tattoo
Alex is allegedly 21 years old, and was apparently being “misgendered” at home. She got through the situation by watching streamers such as Pokimane and Valkyrae and claimed that the two in particular saved her life on “many occasions.” However, after being criticized and bullied online, Alex ended up making her account “private,” and deleted the picture.
YouTuber Optimus recently hosted a lengthy textual interview with her and posted the video below. Alex said that she was merely a month away from killing herself, and probably would have if she had not been watching the two streamers. As a result, Alex wanted to thank them, and decided to get a tattoo as she does not consider herself “artistic.”
She also claimed that despite the hatred that she got online, people in her real life liked the tattoo, and her best friend helped her get it. Additionally, she said that Pokimane had seen the tattoo and loved it. YouTuber Optimus seemed surprised as he expected the superfan to be obsessed with the two streamers’ looks.
Instead, Alex claimed that she was able to cope with a difficult situation due to the two streamers and had therefore ended up becoming such a big fan.
Alex also had advice for other people struggling with mental health. She encouraged people to find a YouTuber they can watch and said that people should be kind to everyone in the community.
Considering fans of female streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae are often said to be "simps," it is heartwarming to see a fan recover from mental trauma due to the two internet personalities.