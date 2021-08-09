Pokimane & Valkyrae superfan gets a giant tattoo after streamers saved her from "killing herself"

Recently, YouTuber Nathan “Optimus” conducted an interview with a “superfan” of streamers Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter.

The superfan in question was named Alex and recently went viral for a giant tattoo that she got of Valkyrae and Pokimane on her thigh. Alex posted a picture of the tattoo on Twitter for which she was bullied and mocked by netizens.

The fan ended up deleting the picture and made their account “private” afterwards. According to Alex, watching streamers such as Pokimane and Valkyrae helped her through her own issues. She claimed that she was only a month away from killing herself and was able to survive by watching Pokimane and Valkyrae’s live streams.

They along with one person irl who I share a tattoo with saved my life and mean the world to me. I wouldn't be alive with out them and the person irl. It is the best way that I could think to show how much they mean to me. — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) August 6, 2021

Rae talked about how people are being rude to people that she cares about again. I sometimes really hate Twitter, buy I also feel like that is where most of Rae's fans are. This is where I have gained so many friends from. Just be kind to people y'all.... — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) August 9, 2021

Pokimane and Valkyrae superfan claims the streamers saved her life, gets bullied online for giant tattoo

Alex is allegedly 21 years old, and was apparently being “misgendered” at home. She got through the situation by watching streamers such as Pokimane and Valkyrae and claimed that the two in particular saved her life on “many occasions.” However, after being criticized and bullied online, Alex ended up making her account “private,” and deleted the picture.

YouTuber Optimus recently hosted a lengthy textual interview with her and posted the video below. Alex said that she was merely a month away from killing herself, and probably would have if she had not been watching the two streamers. As a result, Alex wanted to thank them, and decided to get a tattoo as she does not consider herself “artistic.”

She also claimed that despite the hatred that she got online, people in her real life liked the tattoo, and her best friend helped her get it. Additionally, she said that Pokimane had seen the tattoo and loved it. YouTuber Optimus seemed surprised as he expected the superfan to be obsessed with the two streamers’ looks.

Instead, Alex claimed that she was able to cope with a difficult situation due to the two streamers and had therefore ended up becoming such a big fan.

Alex also had advice for other people struggling with mental health. She encouraged people to find a YouTuber they can watch and said that people should be kind to everyone in the community.

I wish that some people would just be kinder about other people's stuff. Like I just wanted to show a cool thing and now everyone has made me feel like shit for it... Thanks internet... — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) August 7, 2021

Now no one is going to see it. I'm never sharing anything cool to me again... — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) August 7, 2021

Since I know that people who are following me are going to appreciate it I'm gonna post it sometime again. Just not yet — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) August 7, 2021

I hate that I have been missing so many Rae and Poki streams. It has made me really sad to not hear their voices a lot throughout the day. I hope that both of them are doing okay. I miss them. @Valkyrae and @pokimanelol I hope that y'all have a good night and day tomorrow! ❤️❤️❤️ — Alex ☀️👑💜 (@Mullin2022) July 26, 2021

Considering fans of female streamers like Pokimane and Valkyrae are often said to be "simps," it is heartwarming to see a fan recover from mental trauma due to the two internet personalities.

