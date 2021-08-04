The internet's strange obsession with Pokimane

The large army of fans that seemingly "simps" for internet personality Imane "Pokimane" Anys doesn't always stan for her gaming and streaming abilities. If someone goes online looking for all the weird requests the popular Twitch streamer gets, they will realize that the internet certainly has a strange obsession with her.

The 25-year-old herself would agree to this, given the countless times she has reacted to unban requests on Twitch, her Instagram DMs, and the things people tweet at her.

However, while these might be innocent requests born out of curiosity, the internet has been bombarding Pokimane with some highly uncomfortable demands, regardless of her clear indication that she is not interested, to fulfill their obsessions.

no hate to those gettin their bag 😌💰 lemme live my life tho~ pic.twitter.com/uD8IBgegMW — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 2, 2021

From adult content to feet, here's what Pokimane fans are obsessed with

Many Twitch streamers, especially those into cosplay and hot tub streams, have adult content websites. Popularized by the likes of Kaitlyn "Amouranth" Siragusa and Janelle "Indiefoxx" Dagres, these content websites also give these streamers a massive chunk of their income. Similarly, many fans also want Pokimane to create adult content.

After looking at countless requests on Twitter and Instagram, the broadcaster had to come out and issue a statement on these requests. She made it perfectly clear that she will not create any adult content or accounts on any such websites.

However, if fans think this is creepy, there have been countless attempts at making subreddits dedicated to Pokimane's feet. While none of them are currently active and have been taken down, fans have been extremely obsessed with the Twitch personality's feet over the past few years.

Before her feet, the Canadian shared that some fans were requesting her bath water. She had to make a tweet about it, asking them to stop.

please stop asking for my bath water, i take showers 😔🧼 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 5, 2019

The internet has also been highly obsessed with who Pokimane is dating. Many are into the habit of shipping the internet personality with any male friend she is close to. Pokimane's partner remains a trending search on the internet, even after clearly stating that she wants to keep her dating life private.

There is hardly anything the Morocco-born star does that fails to trend over the internet, whether it is her professional life, personal life, or her appearance. In fact, the time Poki streamed without make-up on, fans also started obsessing over her no make-up look.

my plumber boutta be makin bank 😳 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 5, 2019

Clearly, the internet does have a strange obsession with Pokimane and while she might often get uncomfortable, she has time and again proved that she can take this obsession in a humorous manner.

