Twitter pits Pokimane & Adam Sandler against one another, and it does not go well for Pokimane

Pokimane is one of the most popular internet celebrities. However, what happens if she goes up against a Hollywood star? Twitter recently decided to put this to the test when Death Battle Bot, a Twitter account that randomly generates battles, pit Pokimane and Adam Sandler against one another.

The 'Simp Army' would definitely think that Pokimane deserved to win the popularity contest. Unfortunately for them, Twitter decided it loves the Hollywood comedy veteran more than the Twitch Streamer.

Throughout various polls in the reply to Death Battle Bot's original tweet, Adam Sandler seems to have gained a landslide victory in popularity as compared to Pokimane.

DEATH BATTLE! Pokimane VS Adam Sandler pic.twitter.com/IGpOZ2V0Pn — Death Battle Bot (@DeathBattleBot) July 25, 2021

Pokimane loses a popularity contest to Adam Sandler

While Pokimane might be one of the most popular Twitch streamers, with a net worth of $1–2 million, she is nowhere close to what Adam Sandler has achieved. Following his five-year stint on Saturday Night Live, Sandler has worked in at least 78 films and has earned massive critical acclaim for his roles. The Hollywood actor has a whopping net worth of $420 million, making him one of the richest movie stars.

Naturally, when fans started conducting polls on who out of Pokimane and Adam is more popular, the latter was the clear winner. These fans also used various names to refer to the two celebrities while gathering votes, such as "Fashionable Twitch Girl", "girl", "has simps" and "shitmane" for Pokimane, and "Chad Sandler", "Should have simps", "actor" and "a random movie actor" for Adam Sandler.

A user also replied with a photo of a tweet from Pokimane where she claimed she could knock Adam Sandler out with a roundhouse kick. While the legitimacy of this tweet is doubtful, so is her ability to take Adam Sandler down, according to fans.

All this being said, it can't be ignored that Pokimane is just 25 years old and in the early years of her career, while Adam has touched 54 years of age. The Twitch streamer still has over two decades to catch up to Sandler and many fans think she certainly will.

