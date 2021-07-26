Pokimane leaves Twitter divided after calling it a "dating app"

Recently, Twitch streamer Imane “Pokimane” Anys claimed that Twitter has become a “dating app.”

A range of the streamer’s fans and other notable content creators made fun of the tweet. Others seemed to agree with Pokimane and claimed that they have not been able to use the “dating app” correctly since years.

Regardless, Pokimane was obviously referencing the fact that quite a few of her overall fans/supporters tend to send her inappropriate messages and ask her about her relationship status. The tweet led to a plethora of responses, as most people claimed that they have not been able to use the “dating app” services of Twitter to the best of effects.

Pokimane claims that Twitter has become a “dating app”

On July 25th, Pokimane posted the following tweet claiming that Twitter has been reduced to a “dating app.” The tweet in itself seemed to be a reflection of the fact that the streamer regularly receives inappropriate messages and comments, with quite a few of her seeking her attention.

so which one is it pic.twitter.com/zwyO8k00ve — kira ~ (@Sadcrib) July 25, 2021

So you’re saying.. there’s a chance? — EE »★« (@EEvisu) July 25, 2021

Oh hey, uhhh, I like Pikachu — 🗣GamesCage - Hype Guy (@OnTheDownLoTho) July 25, 2021

then meet IRL at twitchcon/anime expo lmao — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2021

Regardless, Pokimane has, throughout her long career, seen her name being associated with a range of fellow creators. This includes the likes of Hasan “HasanAbi” Piker, Felix “xQc” Lengyel and Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo. The streamer has in the past claimed that she has always wanted her “personal life” to not interfere with her “work life.”

no wonder i have so many bitches /srs — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2021

i can teach you, but i'd have to charge 😌 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2021

Find me a tall bearded man who chops trees down for a living pls. And can build me a house. Thanks. — Ava (@AvaGG) July 25, 2021

LMAAAOOO things i didn’t expect scarra to tweet for 500 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 25, 2021

fakes expose themselves 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/JGMld3WF7L — cryptic incognito (@CrypticNoHoes) July 25, 2021

How come I still haven’t gotten a bitch yet :( — faythe 🏳️‍🌈 (@FaytheLive) July 25, 2021

hahahaah trueeeeeeee hahaahaaa — elijah (@HawksNest) July 25, 2021

Additionally, Pokimane is known to be single, something that she and her cousin had joked about during a live stream a few months ago. Regardless, the streamer’s post was met with a lot of responses, with most people making jokes about the fact that her Twitter has indeed become a bit overrun by “simp fans” who effectively want to date her.

Regardless, most fans made jokes about the situation and claimed that the platform has only become a dating app for Pokimane. Others said that if what Pokimane was claiming was true, they would also have been able to find a partner on Twitter until now. As the tweets above suggest, Pokimane’s tweet led to a range of hilarious responses from her fans and fellow content creators.

Edited by Gautham Balaji