Twitch streamer inappropriately “simps” for Pokimane on livestream, gets roasted

In this throwback article, Imane “Pokimane” Anys got “simped” on by a fellow Twitch streamer, leading to a hilarious reaction from the streamer.

The incident deals with a Twitch streamer Travis “Empirrre.” The streamer was apparently a huge fan of Pokimane but got banned for his actions during a January 30th stream.

He decided to broadcast himself kissing Pokimane’s photo inappropriately during a live stream. Pokimane’s fans roasted the streamer, while Pokimane herself reacted hilariously when she saw the post.

Disclaimer: This is a throwback article

Throwback to when Twitch streamer “Empirrre” kissed Pokimane’s photo inappropriately

Empirrre was initially banned for a day, after which it was made permanent in nature. The original video can be seen below:

Empirrre then posted a seven-minute-long apology where he explained that the entire matter was only a joke.

This video is very awkward and I hated making it because talking to a camera makes me nervous when not streaming but I made a short apology video figured I owed it to everyone @pokimanelol @Twitch @TwitchSupport Please look at my appeal I beg you :( https://t.co/H2CkL1Cnlg — Empirrre (@Empirrretv) February 11, 2020

Here's what he had to say:

"It all started when I made a clip. It was a joke that I set up that involved Pokimane, a picture of Pokimane. (I) made a joke, whether it was tasteful or not, or weird. I pulled a picture up of her and I kissed her butt. And I said "my queen" which is part of the culture of Twitch. It’s a joke. It’s something circulating around. I’m sorry. I’m truly deeply f**king sorry if I have offended anybody. It’s been about seven days since I’ve streamed and I’m feeling it. All I have is streaming. All I wanted to do is make people laugh and now I’m banned. I literally don’t know what to do with myself”

As can be seen, Empirrre was visibly aghast. Pokimane herself had a hilarious reaction to the clip and could be seen refusing Empirrre’s “kisses” as she saw the video. Regardless, Empirrre has been unbanned on Twitch since the incident and now regularly streams on the platform again.

He currently has no more than 22.6k followers on the platform, with less than 400 subscribers. He plays a range of games, including Valorant, Minecraft, and Overwatch.