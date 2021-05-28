Pokimane responds to accusations that she spends over $100,000 a year on Starbucks

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently took to Twitter to respond to allegations of her spending over $100k a year on “Starbucks-delivery” alone.
According to Poptopic, Pokimane had revealed multiple financial details about herself during a recent interview with YouTuber Graham Stephen. In the interview, Stephen had apparently pointed out that Pokimane spends more than $100k a month on Starbucks and Uber Eats alone.
Pokimane is one of the most popular female content creators in the world but has been accused of down-playing her net-worth in the past “so that the donations continue.” For example, YouTuber Jeremy “TheQuartering” Hambly recently posted the following video claiming that Pokimane is worth millions of dollars despite her claims:
On May 22nd, Pokimane posted a tweet claiming that “capitalism rewards psychopathic behavior.” The streamer has come under close scrutiny for the tweet, with quite a few people claiming that she herself is a result of “capitalism.” The streamer responded to accusations that she spends around $100k per year on Starbucks as well.
Pokimane responds to accusations that she spends over $100k a year on Starbucks alone
The original article on Poptopic making the claims seems to have been deleted. Pokimane was accused of being a “communist-enthusiast.” However, the streamer’s sponsorships with companies like Geico, Hyper-X and Amazon were talked about in another article posted on 25th May. The fact that her custom BMW costs $120,000 and that she lives in a $3.5 million mansion was also talked about.
Additionally, Pokimane’s earnings via Twitch, along with the games that use her likeness, were also addressed. The article was in response to Pokimane criticizing “capitalism” in the tweet that was posted on her alternate account.
Regardless, the streamer was also criticized by Twitter users, who claimed that the fortune she has garnered is, in a major part, due to capitalism.
She has now claimed that she does not spend anywhere near $100,000 on Starbucks. Additionally, YouTuber John “Scarce” had also posted a video criticizing Pokimane for her comments. As it turns out, the video has since been deleted/made private, as one specific viewer accused Pokimane of having the “video taken down.”
The streamer refuted that claim as well and said that she will be dealing with the situation in a private capacity.