Pokimane responds to accusations that she spends over $100,000 a year on Starbucks

Imane “Pokimane” Anys recently took to Twitter to respond to allegations of her spending over $100k a year on “Starbucks-delivery” alone.

According to Poptopic, Pokimane had revealed multiple financial details about herself during a recent interview with YouTuber Graham Stephen. In the interview, Stephen had apparently pointed out that Pokimane spends more than $100k a month on Starbucks and Uber Eats alone.

Pokimane is one of the most popular female content creators in the world but has been accused of down-playing her net-worth in the past “so that the donations continue.” For example, YouTuber Jeremy “TheQuartering” Hambly recently posted the following video claiming that Pokimane is worth millions of dollars despite her claims:

On May 22nd, Pokimane posted a tweet claiming that “capitalism rewards psychopathic behavior.” The streamer has come under close scrutiny for the tweet, with quite a few people claiming that she herself is a result of “capitalism.” The streamer responded to accusations that she spends around $100k per year on Starbucks as well.

capitalism rewards psychopathic behavior. — imane 👑💜 (@imane) May 23, 2021

Pokimane responds to accusations that she spends over $100k a year on Starbucks alone

The original article on Poptopic making the claims seems to have been deleted. Pokimane was accused of being a “communist-enthusiast.” However, the streamer’s sponsorships with companies like Geico, Hyper-X and Amazon were talked about in another article posted on 25th May. The fact that her custom BMW costs $120,000 and that she lives in a $3.5 million mansion was also talked about.

Recent Pokimane clip went viral on not giving influencers free stuff, but here it is with full context as a viewer donated and offered to buy her a cup of coffee at their Starbucks. pic.twitter.com/2R3FdxMLFr — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) October 20, 2020

Additionally, Pokimane’s earnings via Twitch, along with the games that use her likeness, were also addressed. The article was in response to Pokimane criticizing “capitalism” in the tweet that was posted on her alternate account.

Pokimane exploits smaller creators by stealing their content and using DMCA to put critics down, how does that bitch then say psychopaths prosper from capitalism? pic.twitter.com/rn1JBUdCqY — sHank sHill (@Punished_Hombre) May 24, 2021

"Ah, you hate capitalism yet you participate in it, how curious" — King 👑 is #TeamGinger and #TeamA'Keria (@crybabywalker9) May 23, 2021

Lol, every sustainable economic system does in one way or another but it sounds weird coming from a person that’s a literal millionaire based off of playing video games. — SuperMoonMario (@SupermoonmarioX) May 23, 2021

Just gonna leave this here for all the relpy guys. pic.twitter.com/axE8HidfM6 — Jack Hurley (@Hurleyj44) May 23, 2021

Regardless, the streamer was also criticized by Twitter users, who claimed that the fortune she has garnered is, in a major part, due to capitalism.

Truly a member of the cause pic.twitter.com/anJbxwVcWx — CouchRadish (@CouchRadish) May 23, 2021

Talk to em 🗣 capitalism requires the exploitation of workers to function — Christian / elm (@ImCelos) May 23, 2021

I say this respectfully, you would not be in your position today if it was not for capitalism. People are able to choose what they want to do with there money. My money is not your money and vise versa. Is capitalism perfect? Not even close however compared to socialism which.... — LeaderDW (@Leader_DW) May 23, 2021

She has now claimed that she does not spend anywhere near $100,000 on Starbucks. Additionally, YouTuber John “Scarce” had also posted a video criticizing Pokimane for her comments. As it turns out, the video has since been deleted/made private, as one specific viewer accused Pokimane of having the “video taken down.”

i definitely don't spend anywhere near 100k/yr on starbucks... nor do i earn 80k per stream, nor do i own a mansion (or any property). news is really slow, but there's a lot of clickbait headlines and i really don't appreciate you spreading misinformation like this. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 28, 2021

i didn’t have the video taken down, also if you think i make 80k per stream when i cap my donos at 5$, don’t do sub goals, and rarely do sponsored streams, then you musn’t know much about the economics of being a streamer 😅 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 28, 2021

agreed! i appreciate him privating the video / correcting what he said :) will deal with it privately from here on out. — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 28, 2021

The streamer refuted that claim as well and said that she will be dealing with the situation in a private capacity.