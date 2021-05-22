5 best Pokimane clips of all time

25-year-old Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female content creators/streamers of all time.

Pokimane is known for her hilarious personality, and she regularly spends hours talking to her viewers on Twitch. The streamer initially shot to fame due to her content related to League of Legends and Fortnite, but in recent months, has tried her hand at games such as Among Us, Rust and GTA V too.

Pokimane’s community is known to be fiercely loyal, although the streamer is often accused of having too many “simp” fans. The following article looks at five of the most entertaining clips that Pokimane has featured in over the course of her career.

5 most-enertaining Pokimane clips of all time

#1 “Can I have your number?”

In this hilarious clip back from her Fortnite days, Pokimane met a 12-year-old fan in the match lobby. The boy had no idea that it wascthe popular content creator he was playing with and commented on her username. Pokimane asked the kid which “Pokimane videos” he liked the best.

“I like the one where the guy calls you white b**bs.”

Pokimane eventually told the boy that she was the streamer in question. The streamer clearly expected an awe-struck reply from the kid. However, the 12-year old fan had a straightforward question for Pokimane:

“Ohh. Can I get you number then?”

The streamer didn’t yet know that the boy was only 12 years old, and decided to ask him. When he revealed his age, Pokimane responded by saying that it would be “illegal” for her to share her number with the young fan.

#2 The Cyberpunk 2077 “wardrobe malfunction”

In another hilarious clip, Pokimane was playing the game “Cyberpunk 2077” that was released in December 2020. Twitch is infamous for having a stringent set of rules. The platform has banned innumerable streamers due to wardrobe malfunctions and for posting sexually suggestive content.

Cyberpunk 2077 has multiple suggestive aspects, and Pokimane immediately got confused when her character’s upper body was exposed for her viewers to see. The streamer ended up screaming and seemed genuinely worried about getting banned:

“Am I going to get banned?”

#3 The Boyfriend application

During a live stream around Christmas 2020, Pokimane opened a letter that she had received from a fan. The letter was a 4-page “boyfriend application” that came along with a QR code to a dating profile.

Pokimane read out the entire application to her audience. It included the suitor’s educational qualifications, along with his “gaming resume.” Pokimane pretended to not be interested solely on the basis of the fact that the guy had no wins in the popular battle royale game “Fall Guys.”

“He has his gaming credentials. Favorite multiplayer games right now? Warzone, 23 wins. Fall Guys. zero wins? I think its going to have to be a pass for me, dog.”

#4 “Mom, I’m talking to Pokimane”

During this “Just Chatting” stream, Pokimane was talking to a young female fan named Silver who she had previously met. The fan was clearly excited to talk to Pokimane and was especially happy when the streamer seemed to remember meeting her. However, Pokimane wanted the young fan to go to bed.

“It’s past your bedtime go to bed.”

Silver was excited to talk to Pokimane and explained that she had nothing to do the next day as “it was the weekend.” Pokimane seemed to agree, unlike Silver’s mother, who interrupted the conversation. Silver could be heard in the background explaining to her mother that she was “talking to Pokimane,” as Pokimane herself ended up bursting into laughter.

#5 “I think she heard me!”

During an Among Us stream, Pokimane was in a lobby along with multiple other content creators, including Rachel “Valkyrae” Hofstetter. The two have shared a house in Los Angeles along with fellow content creators Janet ‘xChocoBars’ Rose and Celine “Starsmitten” Mitten since June 2020.

During that particular stream, Valkyrae was one of the imposters in the game. However, her flatmate Pokimane was on to her:

“It’s Rae! It’s Rae!”

As the two shared a flat, Valkyrae heard Pokimane talking about her being the killer. She whispered to her chat that she could hear Pokimane screaming that she was the killer, and proceeded to quickly kill her off. Pokimane immediately understood that her friend had heard her.

“She heard me! Oh my god I think she heard me I need to close my door.”

Imane is still on OfflineTV!!! The same way I’m still on 100Thieves. We both feel the same in wanting to detach a bit more from work/social media sometimes. We love our friends and our teams!! ❤️ — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) June 19, 2020

CUTIES 💖 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) May 20, 2021

Pokimane hilariously screamed “I know you heard me,” at Valkyrae towards the end.