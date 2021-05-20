“Just want to find a nice guy”: Pokimane says she just wants to settle down, as multi-millionaire explains his unusual relationship timeline

Imane “Pokimane” Anys expressed her desire to “settle down with a nice guy” during a recent “house-tour” reaction video.

Michael “ProducerMichael” Blakey posted a two-part “house-tour” video of the most expensive and the largest house ever built. Pokimane was stunned to see the house and its’ range of facilities, but thought that the Bel Air property was “wasteful.”

The house was created and designed by Nile Niami, an American movie producer and real estate developer. Pokimane ended up making fun of the house, and compared her own personal life with that of Nile Niami’s.

Pokimane expresses desire to setlle down with a “nice guy” after seeing Nile Niami’s Bel Air property

ProducerMichael posted the house-tour of what he claimed was the largest and the most expensive home ever built. The 105,000 sq. foot property features a nightclub, 50 car garages, 5 swimming pools and a bowling alley. Pokimane did not seem to like the range of facilities and thought that the house was wasteful.

The popular streamer even thought that ProducerMichael looked exactly like former USA president, Donald Trump.

In the video, Nile Niami explained that he had bought the land back in December 2012 and that the house took almost ten years to build. Pokimane thought that the house was incredibly inconvenient, and joked about the sheer size.

Nile Niami eventually revealed that he had recently gotten divorced. The real estate mogul had apparently met his wife after the COVID-19 pandemic had started, gotten married, and then got divorced within the last year. Pokimane was astounded to hear about his personal life:

“What? You met, got married and got divorced all within the time-span of a year? I just wanna settle down once, with a nice guy, a lamp!”

Later on, Nile Niami also claimed that he wanted to build a house that was “sustainable,” and referenced the fact that all of the “flowers” in the house were artificial. Pokimane was especially displeased to hear Niami’s claims about sustainability:

“Oh my god! I am sorry. I get real concerned, that being in LA being in this industry and doing the work that I do, that someday, I will be like this. Please don’t let me be like this, where I am talking about sustainability because I bought fake flowers in my $400 million dollar home.

Pokimane went on to crack multiple jokes about Niami and said that his comments about sustainability would only make sense if they were made ironically. The streamer later claimed that it was not Nile Niami’s house and that he had borrowed money from investors to build it. Additionally, she also claimed that Niami was “struggling to sell the house to pay back the investors.”

Regardless, Pokimane seemed awe-struck by some of the facilities in the house. This included luxurious swimming pools, chandeliers, and a range of showpieces, including a giant dinosaur statue made of metal. Pokimane could not help but make fun of Nile Niami, and called him “cringe” and a “boomer.”

“It’s just so funny. That’s him in every single room. I did very very hard things that no one has ever done. I took a TV and put a TV on the TV then I took the TV and added a water fountain in the TV then I got some random rich artist to pick me a thing and then I put the thing on the thing, very hard things that nobody has ever done.”

While Pokimane did not seem to be impressed with the Bel Air property, Felix “PewDiePie” Kjellberg also recently reacted to the same house-tour. The popular YouTuber had a slightly different reaction to the tour and thought that the house was a good investment to make money off. However, like Pokimane, PewDiePie was also of the opinion that the property was utterly wasteful.

