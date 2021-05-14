Pokimane's hot-tub stream was not what the Internet expected it to be

Imane “Pokimane” Anys was part of a “hot-tub” stream along with fellow members of Offline TV.

The streamer had earlier claimed that she had convinced other members of the content group to host a hot-tub stream on her birthday ie. 14th May. As promised, Pokimane hosted a hot-tub stream which featured the likes of Jeremy “Disguised Toast” Wang, Michael Reeves, William “Scarra” Jimmy Li and Yvonne “Yvonnie” Ng, among others. However, the stream has been criticized by part of the internet for “making a mockery of hot-tub streams.”

Are we all just gonna pretend like Pokimane and her TV house didn't just make a complete mockery of hot tub streams? I take hot tub streams seriously. Wearing a T-shirt with a bikini drawn on it is a joke. Show your body for once, Jesus Christ. It wasn't funny. — Clown Cowboy fan (@OBNRayWilliams) May 14, 2021

The hot-tub meta on Twitch has been criticized for being overtly “sexual” in nature. However, quite a few fans seem disappointed due to the fact that Pokimane and her friends were “fully-clothed” during the stream.

Today is the pokimane hot tub stream pic.twitter.com/yHMPZvt11T — JaydΞn (@JaydenPLive) May 14, 2021

Pokimane’s hot-tub stream gets called out for being “disappointing”

Despite the criticism, most fans seemed to be happy about the stream and thought that it was hilarious. There were quite a few highlights as well. Pokimane received a birthday-cake from her friends as can be seen in the clip below. The female streamers were all wearing t-shirts that had bikini prints on both sides.

Disguised Toast showed up wearing a plastic suit with six-pack abs embedded on the front. He ended up writing names on his “chest,” that included that of Matthew “Mizkif” Renaudo, who had previously shown an intent to be the “camera-man” for the hot-tub stream.

one simple trick to get abs pic.twitter.com/AZX6bxdJJ8 — Disguised Toast (@DisguisedToast) May 13, 2021

Additionally, fans had earlier posted on social media asking Michael Reeves to “go shirtless,” and he eventually did. Disguised Toast decided to get a fake tattoo as can be seen in the clip below. Regardless, multiple fans claimed that the “hot-tub” stream was not what they had been expecting.

The hot-tub meta on Twitch has blown up in recent months. Various content creators have come under scrutiny for exploiting a gray area in Twitch’s TOS. Twitch’s rules allow for streaming wearing “bathing-suits/swimsuits” in a non-suggestive manner.

This has led to most hot-tub streams featuring content creators wearing bikinis/swimsuits. A majority of the community thinks that these streams are “sexually suggestive” and should be banned.

Of course @pokimanelol does hot tub stream but fully clothed smfh — just another sheep (@MaidensRag) May 14, 2021

I expected more from the hot tub stream 😩✨ — Botond Kenderesi (@botiefi_botond) May 14, 2021

dont talk to me watching pokimane hot tub stream — fluc 2.0 (@fluctra2) May 14, 2021

Ur watching the pokimane hot tub stream....? Bro you're down catastrophic rn — Chobble fan #35686209 (@ChobbleLive) May 14, 2021

Watching the @pokimane

@scarra

/ @OfflineTV

hot tub stream and watching them make 13k in 3hrs of doing nothing makes me laugh at the asian fetishization that is rampent in western culture LOL — NoWay | WOAHHZZ STAN ACCOUNT (@IRMaxi_SC) May 14, 2021

Pokimane's hot tub stream was a scam. — Cole | React 🌅 (@Rctt_) May 14, 2021

Me watching the Pokimane hot tub stream on twitch: pic.twitter.com/DPetpBsKHJ — BcsWoj (@BcsWoj) May 14, 2021

However, after Pokimane’s hot-tub streams, some people have claimed that she should not have been “fully-clothed.”

@pokimanelol right now showing the rest of the streamers why hot tub streams are terrible. 108k they r in a hot tub but fully clothes and not in thongs. This is @Twitch not OF or any other nasty website. And she's showing it. Haw yee. — Jacob young (@Jacobyoung456) May 14, 2021

Hence, the criticism seems to be the opposite of what the “hot-tub” meta has been criticized for. Quite a few viewers wanted Pokimane and her to host a “real” hot-tub stream.

happy birthday detective @pokimanelol !!!



(sry i wanted a good excuse to put poki in a suit but thank u for the blessed hot tub stream absolutely excellent top tier content.) pic.twitter.com/zKSycu8zSs — chuu has COMMS OPEN! (@reechuuu) May 14, 2021

Happy birthday queen@pokimanelol

I hope you enjoyed the hot tub stream

Was great pic.twitter.com/SNeZkmjVfN — Omega Owen (@OmegaOwen123) May 14, 2021

POKIMANE IS DOING A HOT TUB STREAM??? LETS GO!! I’VE BEEN WAITING MY WHOLE LIFE!! — eclippz (@clipZgod) May 8, 2021

michael reeves in a hot tub? 😳 pic.twitter.com/c7Vrj1CSJY — 100T JhbTeam (@JhbTeam) May 8, 2021

each and every night I would pray that scarra would give in and join the hot tub meta.. finally my prayers have been answered pic.twitter.com/Q2wJ6oHPMk — Sam 🌹 (@FeelsSamMan) May 8, 2021

Regardless, most fans appreciated the stream and thought that it was funny, as can be seen in the tweets above.