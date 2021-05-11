Hot Tub streamer ExoHydraX gets banned on Twitch, blames the platform of being “Racist”

Recently, Twitch streamer ExoHydraX accused the platform of being racist after Twitch banned her for a hot-tub stream.

The hot-tub meta has grown popular on Twitch and has attracted quite a bit of controversy in recent months. A majority of the community believes that most hot-tub streams are obviously “sexually suggestive” in nature and therefore must be banned on Twitch.

However, Twitch has maintained that streaming while wearing “bathing suits” in an appropriate context is allowed, although sexually-suggestive and explicit content is against the TOS of the platform. ExoHydraX has hosted multiple hot-tub streams in the past and claims that she has been banned as she is “black.”

Hot-tub streamer ExoHydraX accuses Twitch of racism

Partnered Twitch streamer ExoHydraX was banned on May 10th 2021. According to StreamerBans, she has got a one day ban for the second time on Twitch. She was earlier banned in July 2020 for a day as well. The streamer has hosted multiple hot-tub streams in recent weeks yet no action was taken against her.

ExoHydraX hosted another hot-tub stream on May 9th. The streamer posted multiple tweets about the specific live stream and claimed that it was “the most fun she has had streaming in a long while.” However, she was visibly distressed after receiving the ban and suggested that it was only because she was “black.”

ExoHydraX posted a tweet, which she later deleted. Here is the caption:

"Good luck being black and being a streamer on Twitch," Exo said of the situation. "I do the exact same content that yt girl do, but yet I get banned but they don't? Beyond disappointing. THIS ISN'T OK."

As can be seen, ExoHydraX claimed that the hot-tub stream was very similar to the streams other “white girls” regularly hosted on the platform. Later, the streamer also retweeted fellow hot-tub streamer “DooMLuckyGirl,” who had criticized Twitch’s approach on the trend, as can be seen below.

It must also be noted that ExoHydraX is not the first hot-tub streamer to be suspended. Earlier, Twitch streamer “IMJasmine” was also suspended for a day after a “wardrobe malfunction” during one of her hot-tub streams. Twitch has not yet responded to the allegations levied by ExoHydraX. The streamer currently has 124k followers on Twitch, according to Twitch Tracker.