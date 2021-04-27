Are Twitch Hot-tub streamers ruining the platform? A deep dive into the controversy

Since March 2021, Twitch has seen a meteoric rise in the number of hot-tub streamers that exist on the platform.

While there are no specific rules in Twitch’s TOS that stop female streamers from hosting hot-tub streams, a number of people believe that it should be banned. This includes popular Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” Lengyel, who had stated that hot-tub streams are the “most pathetic thing we have seen on Twitch in forever.”

With a considerable part of the community accusing these streamers of deliberately “sexualizing” their streams, Twitch has until now refused to take any action against the female streamers in question. Instead, quite a few Twitch creators have been suspended for criticizing the trend, with the internet seemingly divided on whether hot-tub streamers should be allowed to continue on the platform.

Does this war have any end in sight?.. pic.twitter.com/Qy1wq8dB6N — Mizkif (@REALMizkif) April 15, 2021

Are hot-tub streamers ruining Twitch? A detailed look into the controversy

Traditionally, Twitch has been a platform that strictly follows its TOS. On many occasions, the platform did not even reveal the specific reason for invoking suspensions/bans. Most notably, the case of Herschel “Dr Disrespect” Beahm IV stands out.

However, the argument on hot-tub streams on Twitch is that they are not against any specific rules of the platform. Some major female streamers who have hosted regular hot-tub streams in recent months are Kaitlyn “Amouranth” Siragusa and Jenelle “IndieFoxx” Dagres. These streamers have been called out by multiple fellow internet personalities for “sexualizing” their streams.

The streamers have been accused of sidestepping a vague area in Twitch’s TOS. In the past, a number of female/male streamers have been suspended/banned due to posting “sexual content” on their platform. This includes Joseph “Mang0” Manuel Marquez, Jasmine “IMJasmine” Vo, and IndieeFoxx. However, the platform has for one reason or another decided that hot-tub streams do not come under the category of “suggestive content.”

Banned for 3 days from twitch for



"Sexual content"



ROFLLLLLLLLLL



fucking joke — Joseph Marquez (@C9Mang0) March 29, 2021

The most basic argument in this situation is that all of the above bans came due to live streams that were less suggestive than most hot-tub streams. IndieeFoxx was banned due to indecent exposure, while IMJasmine was involved in a wardrobe malfunction during a hot-tub stream. The streamer would not have received any suspension if she had not suffered the malfunction.

Welp, got banned for a day by twitch. See you all soon. — imjasmine (@realimjasmine) April 22, 2021

Mang0, a male streamer, was banned due to "humping" an anime figure on a live stream while drunk. Hence, on one hand female streamers are getting away with obviously sexual "hot-tub" streams. On the other, Mang0 got suspended for three days for jokingly "humping" an anime figure. His actions were considered to be "sexually suggestive" by Twitch, and hence were said to be against the platform's TOS.

Twitch’s stance on the matter has seen a lot of outrage from the community. Twitch streamer MsBananas for example, posted the below tweet around a month ago. As can be seen, she accused the female streamers in question of “flaunting their assets” and said that she would rather build a community based on her personality and genuine friendships.

Guess I prefer to create genuine friendships and a community based solely off of personality. Not by flaunting my assets and "getting this bag"

I don't care about donos, if I do its to better my content for my community, or help out a friend.

IMO thats what streaming should be. — Nannersssss 🌿🌞🌿 (@MsBananas_) March 28, 2021

Similarly, Twitch streamer Toby “Udysof” Horne was banned for a day due to a sarcastic “hot-tub” stream that he hosted on 24 April 2021. Unlike most hot-tub streams, Udysof was not wearing a swimsuit, but a typical bra. While the precise reason was again not revealed by Twitch, it seems as if the platform is not banning hot-tub streams because the female streamers in question are not wearing underwear, but “swimsuits.”

For sure got more than my $10 worth

Now I understand the hot tub hype

Cheers @udysof pic.twitter.com/w6PnzIVAYt — Crewy (@CrewyTV) April 25, 2021

Got banned for 1 day no more hottub streams :( https://t.co/gqpgrdg9xb — Toby (@udysof) April 25, 2021

However, much of the community believes that the differentiation does not stand, and have questioned the platform’s approach towards the controversy. Streamer Daphne “39Daph” recently posted a tweet explaining why the platform should be blamed and not the individual streamers.

also i should note female korean streamers have been banned for less btw — daphne (@39daph) March 30, 2021

She noted that quite a few Twitch streamers in the past have been banned/suspended for seemingly lesser reasons, and called the platform’s approach “strange.”

Quite a few people have claimed that criticizing female streamers for “hot-tub” streams is wrong. People have said that the streamers in question have the right to wear whatever they want during streams as long as they do not break any specific rule in Twitch’s TOS. A case in point is the ban against IMJasmine due to a “wardrobe malfunction” during a hot-tub stream.

The problem isn't that they're becoming popular, but that they're highlighting a double-standard with Twitch's TOS. They ban streamers for minor accidents like a bit of ass crack showing, yet they're perfectly fine with tiddy streams and hot-tub streams. It's just absurd. — Hartley Harms (@ConformityWhore) March 30, 2021

People have noted that hot-tub streams have an increased risk of “wardrobe malfunctions.” Hence, it seems as if Twitch is simply refusing to consider these “hot-tub” streams as suggestive on their own accord. However, if the streamer in question wears only underwear, or undergoes a wardrobe malfunction during the stream, such cases will be seen as an infringement of Twitch’s TOS. Of course, the platform is said to be non-uniform when it comes to the application of its TOS.

Not only to female streamers but to every single working woman,how are women supposed to stand against gender inequallity when all you promote is to "show skin and ask for money" — Grumpy Developer (@ricardoromanrs) April 26, 2021

In such a situation, many notable internet personalities have claimed that “hot-tub” streams are essentially against the principles on which Twitch has always operated. The platform has its roots deeply entrenched in video-game streaming.

Come on @Twitch you gotta do something about these hot tub streams. They’re getting out of hand now 😅 https://t.co/utW8X7CcvN — ThatGoku (@ThatFoxGoku) April 27, 2021

However, the recent trend of hot-tub streams has allowed streamers to generate huge growth in a short period of time. Streamers xoAriel and Firedancer recently suggested in an interview that hot-tub streams are on the wane.

Fucking twitch, hot tub streams are fine as hell but this not? Fuck that platform, so stupid — Mythos (@1Mythos) April 26, 2021

There is literally pornography hot tub streams live on twitch but you can’t let my man @ShivFPS defend himself against a hacker. #Freeshiv — Hasan (@Sonofshivfps) April 26, 2021

alright.... there’s apparently hype with women doing hot tub streams so I’m going to do an incentive that I think is hilarious. If I reach 50 subs on twitch from now until the end of May, I will do a hot tub stream in a bikini. This is not a joke, I will actually do it. — maynard (@zMayhemIV) April 26, 2021

xoAriel was of the opinion that the category had become over-saturated. While this might be true, there are currently two major arguments against the whole trend of “hot-tub” streams. Firstly, people have claimed Twitch has always been banning streamers for smaller reasons.

Secondly, Twitch is looked at by the community as primarily a video-game streaming platform. In this scenario, people have asked Twitch to bring about a change in approach/TOS.

LETS CHAT ABOUT THE FUCKING HOT TUB STREAMS TWITCH!!!!! — danielson (@daniels0n7) April 26, 2021

I'm never on Twitch unless an artist I follow is streaming, but I wanted something chill in the background and did not realize hot tub streams were a thing and now I'm just sittin here like "what the hell" — LovelyTony (@TheLovelyTony) April 21, 2021

I'm sorry but if you gotta do a hot tub stream for views on twitch then bitch you gotta get some self respect💀💀



Girls who don't need to do this dumb "watch me I'm female" shit and kill it on twitch are bad asssssssssss and I have so much respect for them 👀 — Gem (@Gemnffc) April 27, 2021

the biggest thing people keep missing about the hot tub streams , is that there are minors on twitch. put a guy in a little thong speedo in a hot tub writing names on his body on the front page and watch him get banned & most likely deemed a pedo in an instant 🤷‍♀️ — brittany. (@thatwitchbxtch) April 26, 2021

half the ppl bitching abt hot tub streams just Violently Hate Women. like yes i hope they fix the algorithme so clicking on one (1) amouranth stream doesn't turn my entire twitch into bikinis but otherwise why tear into women for doing something completely legal — jaded? 🦋 (@ajadedpotato) April 19, 2021

Twitch.tv: Ending Hot Tub Streams On Twitch.tv - Sign the Petition! https://t.co/AczUiYIsxZ via @Change — Awzloh (@Yo_Im_Pluto) April 19, 2021

As can be seen, viewers have accused Twitch of letting “hot-tub” streams exist despite their obvious sexually-suggestive material. People believe that these streams are escaping action from the platform as they are attracting a large number of viewers.

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LivestreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LiveStreamFail, Reddit

The platform has encouraged streamers to host “hot-tub” streams by effectively letting them sexualize their streams.

Image via r/LiveStreamFail, Reddit

Image via r/LiveStreamFail, Reddit

Twitch can possibly solve the controversy by recognizing these streams as suggestive and then taking action against the streamer. However, due to one reason or another, that has not happened until now.