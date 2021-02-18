Adin Ross hosts a hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf and Julia Rose, fans respond with hilarious memes

A few days after his on-stream kiss with Corinna Kopf went viral, Twitch streamer Adin Ross has returned with another stream featuring Kopf and model Julia Rose, who is also Jake Paul's ex.

The 20-year old streamer is a popular NBA 2K and GTA gamer with around 700,000 followers on Twitch. He recently shot into the limelight after streaming with Kopf.

His viewership numbers witnessed a massive spike, peaking at 90,000 concurrent viewers, as he ended up on the Twitter trending page:

Number one trending in United States fire 🔥 shoutout to my co host @CorinnaKopf fucking insane!!! pic.twitter.com/t7sqOt03Nw — adin (@adinross) February 16, 2021

With the internet yet to recover from the on-stream kiss, Ross dropped another bombshell by announcing a hot tub stream with Kopf and Rose.

He soon found himself on the Twitter trending page again, as fans came up with hilarious memes.

Adin Ross continues to trend online, as hot tub stream with Corinna Kopf and Julia Rose goes viral.

Carrying on with their chemistry from the previous video, Ross and Kopf seemed to be at their flirtatious best. Ever since the duo started playing GTA 5 together, they have slowly evolved into fan-favorites, with several fans 'shipping' them online.

In light of his massive boost in viewership numbers and Ross' association with models like Rose, Twitter gave into its humorous side.

Here are some of the reactions online as Twitter users labeled his stream everything from "inspirational" to a "major W":

Adin is just so inspirational 😂🐐 — NoL🏋🏽‍♀️mit (@Nolimitjayvip) February 18, 2021

i wish i was adin . pic.twitter.com/QzTO3Gk5ta — TBD Txic 💫💙 (@BigTxic) February 18, 2021

"Bruh ong if I'm Adin I'm fucking her in the hot tub" pic.twitter.com/a3MeT7LwnG — Kris (@KrisZeeTee) February 18, 2021

Adin just hit that please you can do it pic.twitter.com/dKwYK32ilt — Dee 👶🏾 (@SixersDee) February 18, 2021

Adin is living in my dream. pic.twitter.com/fcin9WXKy5 — Michael (@mikebmartin) February 18, 2021

Adin really dropping the ball tonight so disappointed pic.twitter.com/7VzPq2Itmm — hey (@imAlittleSTICKY) February 18, 2021

bro has made it in life. 100k and he in a hot tub with 2 girls💀 pic.twitter.com/M4uFhoorSD — Caleb Loyola (@caleb_loyola15) February 18, 2021

every 13 yr old watching #adinross kissing corinna kopf pic.twitter.com/pleRXe07jx — Zay❗️ (@isaiahbisono) February 18, 2021

As the internet continues to fawn over Ross' monumental rise, he can certainly take pride in the fact that he managed to live up to his promise on his last stream. His recent stream crossed 120,000 concurrent viewers on Twitch.

That said, Ross and Kopf continue to fuel relationship rumors days after the former broke up with his former partner.