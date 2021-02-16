Twitch streamer Adin Ross kisses Corinna Kopf on livestream, fans respond with hilarious memes

Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently left Twitter stunned after he kissed Corinna Kopf on an IRL stream.
Adin Ross is a popular NBA 2K and GTA Twitch streamer who currently has around 672k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.
While his previous streams have been able to rake in decent numbers, his most recent one alongside model and internet celebrity Corinna Kopf sent his viewership numbers through the roof:
With his Twitch stream raking in more than 90,000 live viewers, he soon found himself atop the Twitter trending page:
However, what ended up stealing the show was a quick kiss which he shared with Corinna Kopf on livestream:
All it took was 4 seconds to spawn a barrage of hilarious memes online, as fans went gaga over the new "power couple." i.e Corinna Kopf x Adin Ross.
Adin Ross garners massive viewership after stream with Corinna Kopf goes viral
A popular name in the NBA 2K circuit on Twitch, Adin Ross has often streamed with the likes of Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.
However, over the past few days, Adin has been playing GTA 5 with Corinna Kopf. The duo's interactions have led to several fans "shipping" them together.
This is why fans were left pleasantly surprised when he recently appeared on stream alongside Corinna.
As a result of his sudden boost in viewership numbers, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions.
Here are some of the reactions to the stream as fans conjured up humorous memes, many of which involved Adin's ex-girlfriend Stacy:
Fans will now be looking forward to a follow-up stream as at the end of the video, Adin spoke about breaking the 100K barrier the next day.
As fans continue to speculate about Adin Ross' relationship with Corinna Kopf, it seems like the meme fest on Twitter has only just begun.Published 16 Feb 2021, 16:15 IST