Twitch streamer Adin Ross kisses Corinna Kopf on livestream, fans respond with hilarious memes

Twitch streamer Adin Ross recently left Twitter stunned after he kissed Corinna Kopf on an IRL stream.

Adin Ross is a popular NBA 2K and GTA Twitch streamer who currently has around 672k followers on the Amazon-owned platform.

While his previous streams have been able to rake in decent numbers, his most recent one alongside model and internet celebrity Corinna Kopf sent his viewership numbers through the roof:

63,000 LIVE VIEWS RN. NUMBER ONE ON TWITCH TUNE IN NOW. HISTORY BEING MADE - shout out @CorinnaKopf pic.twitter.com/p2HiJVONMK — adin (@adinross) February 16, 2021

With his Twitch stream raking in more than 90,000 live viewers, he soon found himself atop the Twitter trending page:

Number one trending in United States fire 🔥 shoutout to my co host @CorinnaKopf fucking insane!!! pic.twitter.com/t7sqOt03Nw — adin (@adinross) February 16, 2021

Literally witnessed this kid go from like a couple thousand viewers this summer to literally 80 fucking K right now... Congrats my guy @adinross I never seen anything like this before...

Legendary shit — Los 🍇 (@LosPollosTV) February 16, 2021

However, what ended up stealing the show was a quick kiss which he shared with Corinna Kopf on livestream:

THE ICONIC ADIN & CORINNA KISS. pic.twitter.com/C22Gz1ZPEd — Fiji 🚀 (@xFiji2K) February 16, 2021

All it took was 4 seconds to spawn a barrage of hilarious memes online, as fans went gaga over the new "power couple." i.e Corinna Kopf x Adin Ross.

Advertisement

Adin Ross garners massive viewership after stream with Corinna Kopf goes viral

A popular name in the NBA 2K circuit on Twitch, Adin Ross has often streamed with the likes of Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James.

However, over the past few days, Adin has been playing GTA 5 with Corinna Kopf. The duo's interactions have led to several fans "shipping" them together.

This is why fans were left pleasantly surprised when he recently appeared on stream alongside Corinna.

As a result of his sudden boost in viewership numbers, Twitter was abuzz with a plethora of reactions.

Here are some of the reactions to the stream as fans conjured up humorous memes, many of which involved Adin's ex-girlfriend Stacy:

Advertisement

Stacey Right now after watching Adin Kiss Corrinna Twice: pic.twitter.com/IEfE8dsKu2 — Carry🌟 (@CarrySzn) February 16, 2021

Adin right now: pic.twitter.com/Uk4x50m8wi — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 16, 2021

Adin looking at Corinna pic.twitter.com/vmaMj5J0xl — Jos (@llJoslI) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

This dude Adin is about to have sex with Corinna Kopf pic.twitter.com/dyQ6Ro4fax — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 16, 2021

this mf adin boutta fuck the shit out of corinna kopf pic.twitter.com/lpQn2hb1lq — Rayvon 🦈💫 (@aqrosse) February 16, 2021

when stacey sees adin ross with corrina pic.twitter.com/MrQFI5FCVs — Andrew 🐳 (@doomedDrew) February 16, 2021

91k+ viewers on twitch for a 4 second kiss.. Adin is a DEMON . #Adin pic.twitter.com/sjRdYwwFT4 — ! TBD ! Melvoni . (@MeIvonii) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Prediction. Adin hits 75k viewers. Gets 27k subs, kisses @CorinnaKopf and sleeps with her #LETADINHIT2021 pic.twitter.com/RmWfOTWG6y — Angry (@ESTAngry) February 16, 2021

N’a this man adin is living his best life. pic.twitter.com/QrbC3vM48Q — Chargeyy (@TheRealChargeyy) February 16, 2021

Adin when Corinna kissed him pic.twitter.com/y8Jjpudkol — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 16, 2021

Adin when people called him gay pic.twitter.com/NSi7DivkCO — DJ (@woobackdj) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Adin really went from 2K to Corinna Kopf. pic.twitter.com/HEXuE53M1K — Michael (@mikebmartin) February 16, 2021

Stacey after seeing Adin and Corinna kiss pic.twitter.com/r5IwSEwBUi — LeBron James ➐ (@uKingJames) February 16, 2021

Stacey when she logs on in the morning and sees Adin and Corinna trending and all over twitter pic.twitter.com/cJtp2wI66M — Abdul J (@PlugDul) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

Me knowing adin is about to smash Corinna pic.twitter.com/SQgx4FB4yH — 𝓙𝓐𝓛𝓔𝓝 💎 (@xLJalenn) February 16, 2021

Fans will now be looking forward to a follow-up stream as at the end of the video, Adin spoke about breaking the 100K barrier the next day.

As fans continue to speculate about Adin Ross' relationship with Corinna Kopf, it seems like the meme fest on Twitter has only just begun.