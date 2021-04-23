Twitch streamer who was banned for Tinder surfing on live stream calls out hot tub streamers

A Twitch streamer named Jon Zherka was banned recently for surfing Tinder on live stream. One of the pictures on Tinder displayed women in swimsuits, which has allegedly led to the ban. Following his ban, Zherka continued to call out hot tub streamers on the platform.

This isn't the first time that hot tub streamers on Twitch have been called out. Numerous individuals have previously called out Twitch for their alleged bias towards these hot tub streamers.

Twitch streamer banned on Twitch for swiping profiles Tinder on live stream

The reason I was banned was because I clicked a photo of a girl in a bikini on stream for too long. I thought this would be harmless because girls literally blow up swimming pools in their living rooms and pose sexually/bounce on a floatie for millions of dollars on twitch — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) April 21, 2021

Zherka explained that he was banned because of hovering on the image of a woman in a swimsuit for far too long. He considered it to be harmless but ended up getting banned for it.

The biggest difference is that my chat was respectful and these pool streamers have chats that are so insane that im shocked they get away with it. — Jon Fucken Zherka (@ZherkaOfficial) April 21, 2021

He also stated that his chat was very respectful compared to the chat that these hot tub streamers had. The internet didn't take kindly to the Amazon-owned platform either.

This site is a joke at this point... — IroncladLife (@Klemx90) April 21, 2021

Just another excuse to try to bring a brotha down who causes no harm. I dont think its because of that they prob have a motive to take you down. Shameless at its fineness. Can't wait for you to come back though. — PapiHurtado00 (@PapiHurtado00) April 21, 2021

Advertisement

This is absolutely ridiculous — Samaa (@VVWV5) April 22, 2021

Twitch going down the rabbit hole. The double standard is crazy — Ledo (@Beranz662) April 22, 2021

Just the double standard at its finest... — Jonathon Quigley (@quigleyman73) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

Trust me the ones that bring Twitch money they turn a blind eye to. But, if somebody accidentally shows a woman in a bikini THEY ARE BANNED!

SQUADW — ChronicRetainer (@Rive_Dopez) April 22, 2021

The internet kept calling out Twitch for their alleged double standards. People went on to say that these hot tub streamers brought in a lot of money for Twitch, which is why the Amazon-owned platform turned a blind eye towards them. Users have been levying these allegations against Twitch for a while now.

While most of the internet was in support of this streamer, there were a few others who weren't in agreement with him.

yes jon your chat is one of the most respectful..its a shame some channels are subjected to such special treatment — Dušan Vlahović (@DusanVlahovic) April 21, 2021

It's true, upon entering the chat people took my coat and upon leaving it was fully ironed out and warm. They knew I had walked there so they made an extra effort I wouldn't catch a cold.



Very wholesome crowd. — RyanOnTheRadio (@Ryan_OnTheRadio) April 22, 2021

Advertisement

Users on Reddit called him out for allegedly questing on Twitch. According to an individual on Reddit, questing refers to the act of looking up not-so-famous streamers on the platform and trying to get on a call with them.

Image via Reddit ( r/LiveStreamFail )

Reddit users have also said that swiping on Tinder was allegedly against the ToS of Twitch, and that's why Zherka was banned. The images of the women in swimsuits had nothing to do with his ban.

Image via Reddit ( r/LiveStreamFail )

Users have gone on to accuse Zherka of lying and cooking up a story just to fit his agenda. They went on to say that his ban took place even before the hot tub meta was actually a thing on Twitch.

Image via Reddit ( r/LiveStreamFail )

People on Reddit have also stated that hot tub streamers start streaming in swimsuits of their own accord. The women on Tinder, on the other hand, had no idea that their profiles were being displayed to thousands of people without their consent.

Image via Reddit ( r/LiveStreamFail )

Advertisement

Some people on Reddit have been really aggressive in their stance against this individual. They've gone on to accuse him of sexually objectifying women. They've also said that he was desperately trying to become a reality TV star on Twitch and lacked skill.

Image via Reddit ( r/LiveStreamFail )

People have accused him of lying as well. However, some people have also maintained the stance that if he was banned for swiping on Tinder during a live stream, it would be absolutely ridiculous.

If what you’re saying is true then that is absolutely rediculous. Just Chatting is full of women in bikini’s. What’s the honest difference? — KridenTagg (@kridentagg) April 22, 2021

As mentioned before, the hot tub meta has been under fire recently. Popular streamer Felix "xQc" Lengyel has bashed the hot tub streamer meta. According to him, that's not what Twitch is about.

IM GONNA BE HONNEST, THIS HOT TUB META IS BY FAR THE MOST PATHETIC THING WE'VE SEEN ON TWITCH IN FOREVER. WHAT A SAD REALITY. PLEASE GET THIS TRASH OFF THE FRONTPAGE — xQc (@xQc) April 19, 2021

Advertisement

However, Rachel "Valkyrae" Hofstetter went on to say that the hot tub meta was absolutely fine. They weren't hurting anyone, so there shouldn't be a reason to project hate towards them.

Given the direction in which things are headed, debate about the hot tub meta and Twitch's alleged double standards won't stop anytime soon. Twitch has remained silent on the ban, and it's highly unlikely that they'll be saying anything about it anytime soon.