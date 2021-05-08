Pokimane: 5 things you did not know about the 24-year-old streamer

Internet personality Imane “Pokimane” Anys is one of the most popular female content creators on the internet today.

Pokimane has been active on YouTube since 2013 and started streaming on Twitch around 2015. She initially shot to fame due to her League of Legends streams before being recognized more for her Fortnite content.

Most of Pokimane's fans will be aware that she was named the best streamer of 2017 by Shorty awards after gaining more than 2 million followers on Twitch that year.

This article will attempt to trace five things that most fans might not know about the famous streamer.

5 things fans might not know about Pokimane

#1 - Pokimane had a public fallout with former Offline TV member Fedmyster

Federico “Fedmyster” Michael Gaytan is an American Twitch streamer and YouTuber who was a member of the “Offline TV” content creation group until June 2020. Fedmyster was on the receiving end of sexual misconduct allegations from the likes of Yvonne "Yvonnie" Ng and Lily "LilyPichu" Ki.

Pokimane later claimed that Fedmyster had made advances in her personal life and was the biggest reason why she had to leave the Offline TV house. However, in November 2020, a 25-page document written by Fedmyster was leaked.

It contained various personal chats and accused Pokimane of manipulating Fedmyster and leading him on by giving him mixed signals.

Pokimane issued a response of her own but was criticized for appearing to laugh off the allegations.

This was her statement:

"I don't know if this is like something I'm supposed to apologize for. I think I'll just admit, like yeah, I did this. Is this the nicest thing? No, but also, I was just so over it."

She claimed that the two had never been dating and said that it was all part of regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t.

She added,

“Me and Fed had gotten really close although we obviously weren't dating. We're like talking and we live together. We talked about this, and I think we all want to move the f**k on. To me, in all honesty, all of this is really not all that important. It’s regular 20-year-old relationship bullsh*t."

Pokimane was criticized by large parts of the internet community as she effectively admitted to the fact that she had manipulated Fedmyster.

#2 - Pokimane once said the n-word on stream

Pokimane’s community is not considered to be overtly toxic. The streamer has a plethora of “simp” fans, but that's mostly it. However, there have been instances in the past where some of her viewers used the n-word on stream.

Pokimane tried to switch the voice chat off once, but the fan had already uttered the offensive term multiple times by then.

The streamer herself was once caught using the n-word during a League of Legends stream, as can be seen in the clip below.

Similar allegations were levied against the streamer in March 2019.

Believe me I couldn’t care less about this Pokimane N-Word stuff, that’s not the point of my tweet



I just need to say that these types of responses & attempts at justification are so cringey



“context” & “it’s not the hard R”



It’s 2019, you gotta just apologize and take the L pic.twitter.com/gfNpndDGiA — A.P. (@Vitricate) March 5, 2019

Back then, Pokimane had responded on Twitter and said that the term was not used in a derogatory or a “racist” manner.

Did Pokimane just say the N-word or naw? pic.twitter.com/0aFh6fmK7w — Frontline Forrest (@ForrestBPeezy) March 4, 2019

#3 - Pokimane’s boyfriend controversy

Most fans will remember the long-drawn controversy that Pokimane got into with former YouTuber Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail and Daniel “Keemstar” Keem. Keemstar had initially called Pokimane “fake and pathetic” and claimed that she had a boyfriend.

His friend and content creator, Leafy, then decided to post a series of videos making fun of Pokimane and her “simp” fans. He took multiple digs at Pokimane for lying about having a boyfriend and was eventually banned from YouTube due to multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten.

I didn’t even tell @Leafy who the boyfriend is. — KEEM 🍿 (@KEEMSTAR) August 18, 2020

Leafy's YouTube account has been terminated due to "multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully, or threaten" — Rod Breslau (@Slasher) August 22, 2020

However, this was not the end of the controversy for Pokimane. She was later accused along with her fans of mass-reporting Leafy and getting his account terminated.

lots of differing opinions on whether or not i needed to make this or if it feeds into the drama. imo it’s important to acknowledge if i've hurt others, along with providing an apology and proper information regarding these instances. — pokimane ❤️ (@pokimanelol) August 18, 2020

Pokimane eventually posted an apology talking. She said that she hid information about her relationship status because she did not want her personal life to interfere with her professional life.

This was her statement:

“For me, this creates a healthier divide between my work life and my personal life, which is an area where the lines are already pretty blurred. I'm happy for others , whatever lifestyle they choose, I just personally feel like everyone has a right to privacy. I personally want to be able to experience my relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience.”

#4 -Pokimane’s altercations with other content creators

Older Pokimane fans will remember the “copystrike” controversy that she got into in January 2019 with Felix “PewDiePie” Arvid Ulf Kjellberg. PewDiePie has 110 million subscribers on YouTube. Back then, he had posted multiple compilation videos using some of Pokimane’s content.

Pokimane decided to file a copystrike, after which PewDiePie posted another video titled “Dark side of Pokimane.” PewDiePie later sympathized with Pokimane and regretted the fact that the video was bringing exposure to a small issue.

Pokimane responded to the allegations and criticism and claimed that she was well within her rights to take down PewDiePie’s content but accepted that she should not have talked about it on stream. The two content creators have since become friends and have collaborated for multiple Among Us streams.

In August 2020, Pokimane was criticized for going after YouTuber ItsAGundam’s YouTube channel. She encouraged her viewers to leave negative feedback on the YouTuber’s content as he had made fun of Pokimane and her “simp” fans.

Pokimane also went after the YouTuber’s sponsor and said that they should not be sponsoring material that is defamatory in nature.

Pokimane was criticized for her comments and talked about the incident in the same apology.

Fans will be happy to learn that the two content creators have since buried the hatchet and are now on good terms with each other.

#5 - Pokimane had vastly different plans for her career

It would be fair to say that Pokimane had little idea as a child that she would go on to become one of the biggest content creators in the world. The Twitch streamer attended McMaster University in Ontario, Canada, and was a student of chemical engineering.

Pokimane has in the past talked about her college life and revealed in an August 2017 YouTube video that there were multiple reasons apart from her initial success on Twitch that made her quit the course. The streamer said that the engineering program was rigorous and required students to take extra coursework.

The rest, as they say, is history.