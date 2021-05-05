The Pokimane “boyfriend” tweet that sent fans in a frenzy

Back in July 2020, Imane “Pokimane” Anys was embroiled in a controversy, after former YouTuber, “LeafyIsHere,” claimed that the streamer had a boyfriend.

Pokimane had maintained to her viewers that she was single and not in a relationship. However. LeafyIsHere posted a video claiming that Pokimane had been hiding the fact that she had a boyfriend.

The information was also taken up by Daniel “Keemstar” Keem, who was previously involved in an altercation with Pokimane. Pokimane later released an apology and explained that she has never wanted her personal life to interfere with her “work life.”

Throwback to the Pokimane “boyfriend” controversy that sent fans into a frenzy

The entire controversy began with an altercation that Pokimane got into with Keemstar. Back in May 2020. Keemstar had taken aim at Pokimane. The internet personality claimed that Pokimane was “fake” and “pathetic,” and that she claimed to be single so that “sad, lonely guys continue donation to her streams.” He did not confirm that Pokimane indeed had a boyfriend, and merely referenced the streamer's personal life.

In July 2020, Leafy posted a video that made similar claims about Pokimane. The video alleged that Pokimane indeed had a boyfriend, and this, unsurprisingly, led to a plethora of reactions from the streamer’s fans. The video resulted in the trending of #pokimaneboyfriend on Twitter.

Leafy’s video took a dig at Pokimane’s Tier-3 subscribers on Twitch and claimed the following:

“If you ever happen to come across one of her big-time fans on your way to the grocery store or whatnot... be sure to remind them that she has a boyfriend, because I think that they would really love to hear that little piece of information.”

During this time, Pokimane was one of the most controversial internet personalities around. Keemstar had posted a series of tweets talking about the entire “boyfriend” controversy. Keemstar posted another video on the DramaAlert YouTube channel and appeared happy with the controversies surrounding Pokimane.

“I don't even want to mention her name because I'm afraid her fan base is gonna start attacking me... I thought my career was over... I'm not even saying her name... Also, in the news - Pokimane got EXPOSED!”

In time, Leafy got banned on YouTube and then eventually on Twitch. The former YouTuber posted a series of videos making fun of Pokimane and her fans. After posting a video titled “Content stone age-Pokimane” on 21st August, 2020, Leafy’s YouTube account was terminated due to “multiple or severe violations of YouTube's policy prohibiting content designed to harass, bully or threaten."

Pokimane had claimed she had nothing to do with Leafy's ban.

Back then, a large part of the community blamed Pokimane and her fans for mass-reporting Leafy and getting him banned. While the YouTuber’s claims about Pokimane’s relationship status did start off a huge controversy, the streamer released an apology video on August 19th.

Pokimane talked about the “ItsAGundam” fiasco when she was accused of going after the smaller content creator’s sponsors, after he criticized her in a video. Among other things, she also referenced the entire “boyfriend” drama. Pokimane explained that she never wanted her personal life to be embroiled with her professional one.

“For me, this creates a healthier divide between my work life and my personal life which is an area where the lines are already pretty blurred. I'm happy for others , whatever lifestyle they choose, I just personally feel like everyone has a right to privacy. I personally want to be able to experience my relationships without the scrutiny of an online audience”

Pokimane did not reveal her relationship status despite the plethora of rumors swirling on the internet back then. Even today, she shows a reluctance to reveal much about her personal life and relationship status.