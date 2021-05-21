"I wonder how her boyfriend is doing": Pokimane gets roasted by her cousin for her relationship status

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys got roasted by her cousin, “Sou,” over her relationship status.

Pokimane recently hosted a “Just Chatting” stream, during which she introduced her cousin “Sou” to her viewers. Sou is from Morocco, and initially joked about how her “real name” is “Pokey’s cousin.”

Pokimane allowed Sou to look through her Twitch chat logs, where some of her viewers had asked about her boyfriend. Sou subsequently ended up roasting her cousin for not having a boyfriend.

Pokimane gets roasted by “Sou”

Pokimane is often criticized for having a community full of “simps.” The streamer’s fans are said to be “over-obsessed” with her looks. Sou came across a viewer who had sent Pokimane a message asking about her "boyfriend.” Another fan wanted to know where Pokimane’s boyfriend was.

The streamer jokingly claimed that her cousin was her “boyfriend.” However, Sou ended up spilling the revelation that Pokimane is single, albeit in a hilarious manner.

“Wonder how her boyfriend is doing. Probably not existing! I am so sorry.”

Pokimane’s Twitch chat wasted no time talking about how her cousin had just roasted her. Sou and Pokimane burst into laughter, after which the latter walked off-camera for some time. Sou apologized to Pokimane multiple times, but could not control her laughter. Pokimane eventually returned and pretended to be sad about the insult.

Baby poki and baby sou!! pic.twitter.com/shW9wewbQU — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2014

Of course, Pokimane’s relationship status has been under close scrutiny throughout her career. In 2020, she was accused by Calvin “Leafy” Lee Vail and Daniel “Keemstar” Keem of lying about having a boyfriend. Pokimane later claimed in an apology that she did not want her “personal life” to interfere with her “work life.”

The stream with pokimane and her cousin was annoying bc every time Sou answered a question poki kept interrupting like shut up with your fake laugh — Erica (@onlyerica) May 21, 2021

Regardless, it seems for the time being that Pokimane is indeed single, as her cousin Sou brutally pointed out during the recent live stream. Of course, the two were only engaging in harmless banter, although Pokimane’s viewers thought the exchange was harsh.