Pokimane viewer gets banned for calling her a fat b**th, blames the chat mods for being tyrannical

During a recent live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys decided to look over the “unban requests” that she had received on her Twitch channel.

The popular female streamer is often said to have a community full of “simps.” Pokimane’s unban requests seemed to confirm that assumption.

we all down bad huh pic.twitter.com/r26rwaVUDV — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 10, 2021

Quite a few fans have been banned for sending repeated messages with inappropriate requests. One of Pokimane’s fans called the streamer his “wife,” while another claimed the mods were “tyrannical” for banning him. The fan had called Pokimane a “fat b**ch,” after sending her multiple messages.

During a recent live stream, Pokimane did a viewers’ poll to find out what her audience wanted her to do during the live stream. Her viewers were comprehensively in favor of her going over the “unban requests.” The streamer later posted a YouTube video titled “Reacting to the ULTIMATE Twitch Unban Requests!” on May 24th .

As it turned out, Pokimane went through a number of “simp” fans who had sent her inappropriate messages. Most of the banned users had been suspended by Pokimane’s Twitch moderators for making sexual requests. 23wwwwwwwwwww

However, most of them claimed that they did not deserve to be banned. One viewer blamed his brother for sending the inappropriate messages, while another said that it was a “ghost” that had sent the texts. Pokimane decided to unban the user who had blamed the ghost, but denied the requests of most other fans.

Additionally, one of Pokimane’s banned viewers called the streamer his “wife.” The messages can be viewed in the picture below. Pokimane decided to keep the fan banned and said that it was simply a “weird thing to say.”

Finally, one viewer was especially aghast after getting banned. As can be seen in the picture, the fan had initially expressed a crush on the streamer, but ended up calling her a “fat b**ch” after she did not respond. After getting banned, the fan claimed that his “language was hardly bad.” He called the mods tyrannical, and said that they were acting like “control freaks.” After reading the messages, Pokimane had a rather simple response for the fan:

“You called me a fat b**ch. Yeah, deny!”

The streamer went through innumerable unban requests from her fans and ended up denying most of them. Towards the end of the video, Pokimane explained that she will be doing a mass “unban of her unban requests.”

“I hope you guys enjoyed. I truly believe that there is good in everyone. We all make mistakes, we truly do. Everyone of us are flawed human beings. Sometimes, you need a bit of mercy. You need someone to give you a second chance in order to feel that you are worthy of that…And that’s why, I have decided that I will be doing a slight mass unban of my unban requests.”

happy simp day 🥰 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) February 14, 2021

It must be noted that a user can also simply choose to make another account in order to regain access to the streamer’s content, in case he/she bans them.