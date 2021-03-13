Pokimane "simp" gets brutally ridiculed after requesting the streamer to "consider a date" with him

An Imane “Pokimane” Anys fan recently found himself at the receiving end of the internet’s jokes. The fan named Rhys had a custom t-shirt made, and wanted his favorite streamer to consider “going out on a date” with him.

The tweet came as a reply to Pokimane’s post about her relationship status. The internet personality/streamer had posted a tweet talking about how she was single.

In response, the fan in question, called “Rhys,” posted a reply asking Pokimane to “notice” him. He said that he was in love with Pokimane, and wanted her to consider going out on a date with him. However, people on the internet ended up ridiculing him.

Pokimane’s simp fan gets ridiculed on Twitter after asking the streamer to consider a date with him

On 10th March, Pokimane posted the following on Twitter. As can be seen, she claimed that she was single, and commented upon the fact that the “Single BTW” phrase was trending on Twitter in the United States. In response, quite a few fans rushed in to respond to Pokimane’s original post.

we all down bad huh pic.twitter.com/r26rwaVUDV — pokimane (@pokimanelol) March 10, 2021

One of the fan profiles, which claimed to be a “satire” account, posted on Twitter, and ended up proposing a date with Pokimane.

Hi Poki pls notice me I made this shirt also would you consider going on a date with me it would be a dream come true

Love you, Rhys Xxx pic.twitter.com/tVPCscoGaS — Rhys (@RhysGHux) March 9, 2021

As can be seen, the fan got a custom t-shirt made with a printed Pokimane picture. He posted a selfie, and claimed that it would be a “dream come true” if Pokimane agreed to go out on a date with him.

Take that shirt off and go outside pic.twitter.com/h0uRDyBYUD — The bebop cowboy (@DekuVibing) March 9, 2021

Pokimane herself did not respond to that particular post. However, quite a few people on the internet decided to make fun of the fan named “Rhys.” People were of the opinion that the fan asking Pokimane out was cringeworthy.

it's all starting to make sense... pic.twitter.com/gbkElUuLyN — simp exposer (@simpexposer) March 12, 2021

LMAO NAH BRO WTF IS THIS pic.twitter.com/3bt5BT759Y — Sean🦫 (@simmonsclutch) March 10, 2021

As can be seen in the Twitter posts, Rhys was told to “get out of the house,” and stop wearing the t-shirt in question. Some people decided to dig up the fan’s old Fortnite related posts and blamed the game for the situation.