Pokimane live streams with her cousin from Morocco for the first time

During a recent “Just Chatting” live stream, Imane “Pokimane” Anys introduced viewers to her cousin “Sou."

Pokimane’s family does not generally feature on her social media content. The Morocco-born streamer currently resides in Canada.

my parents' reactions were sooo worth, they were really surprised & happy 😱❤️😄 here's an old pic of me cheesin' in the snow ❄️ pic.twitter.com/Egnv4ef3us — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 17, 2017

The streamer’s cousin “Sou” was well-received by her viewers, as she ended up roasting Pokimane over her relationship status. Pokimane also revealed that she seldom gets to see her cousin, who lives in Texas.

Pokimane introduces her cousin “Sou” to viewers during live stream

Pokimane introduced her cousin “from Africa” and revealed that she “never gets to see her,” which is why Sou featured in her content for the first time. The streamer then asked Sou to introduce herself. However, Sou seemingly did not want to reveal her real name, and turned to her cousin for advice. Pokimane told her that she can tell the chat her “nickname.”

“Okay, well, you can all just call me Sou. I am from Morocco, or my actual real name is Pokey’s cousin.”

Pokimane also told her chat that her cousin’s name is spelled as “Sou,” as some of the viewers had assumed that it was spelled “Sue.” Sou went on to reveal quite a few details about herself. She lives in Texas, and only recently graduated. Pokimane spent a long time bantering with her cousin, and eventually asked her about “her part of Texas.”

“I recently graduated. I have been living in Texas for a while. (My part of Texas has the) best food, I’ll say that much. It’s like the dry arid part of Texas. We got a lot of dust devils, monsoons. It gets pretty crazy.”

Pokimane went on to joke about how her cousin was as “hot” as weather in her hometown. Sou also revealed that she grew up in Morocco, and said that people will have to see the country for themselves in order to understand the place. Towards the end, Pokimane claimed that Sou played a larger variety of games compared to her. Sou revealed to the chat that she was a Minecraft fan and looked very comfortable streaming with her cousin.

@pokimanelol I'm the one on the right hehehe — pokimane (@pokimanelol) October 6, 2014

In October 2014, Pokimane had posted a childhood picture of herself along with another baby called “Sou.”

accidentally matching with my cousin 😻💕 pic.twitter.com/tVoQaZRzGE — pokimane (@pokimanelol) July 19, 2017

She had also posted the above pictures in July 2017. Again, it is not confirmed whether the cousin in the pictures is indeed "Sou."