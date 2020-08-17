In the past, we have spoken about Pokimane’s rather unique fans multiple times. Her fans, commonly referred to as “simps”, have generally been observed to over glorify the streamer’s content. Further, she has been accused of saying or doing things that the internet did not approve of. An example is when the 24-year-old encouraged her fans to give negative feedback to a smaller YouTuber’s content.

This Youtuber was ItsAGundam, who had posted a video mocking her fans. Furthermore, Pokimane has faced implications of lying about having a boyfriend by notable Internet personalities such as Leafy and Keemstar. The latter has even called her ‘fake’ and ‘pathetic’, and accused her of lying about being single to continue receiving donations from ‘sad, lonely guys’ online.

This has hardly stopped Pokimane’s fans from appreciating her, although she has spoken angrily of these trends. Regardless, of late, she has even proclaimed that the use of the term “simps” can be obnoxious, and generally works to discourage people from being kind to women on the internet.

In this article, we look at a peculiar obsession that some of Pokimane’s fans appear to have developed over the past few years.

The internet's bizarre obsession with Pokimane's feet

First and foremost, we look at Pokimane’s wikifeet profile. Just as the name suggests, this website is described as “the collaborative celebrity feet website”. As you can see below, the Fortnite star’s profile holds some bizarre information about her feet, including her shoe size, which is a 6.5,m according to the US charts.

Moreover, we can also see that there are 1667 votes that Pokimane’s fans have cast on her feet so far.

Her feet have collaboratively been given the highest possible five stars, which puts her in the "acclaimed" gorgeous feet category. While the number of votes and the overall aesthetic of the stats are weird enough, further research on the matter reveals something deeper.

As it turns out, there is a specific subreddit made for sharing photos of her feet, especially. This includes all kinds of casual and other images of her feet that fans mostly source from her videos. The subreddit currently has only a few of her fans, but the sheer volume of images shared over the recent past is mind-boggling!

Pokimane’s fans’ obsession with her looks is something that is highly chronicled. However, this seems entirely new territory.