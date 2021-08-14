Every Cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ film Free Guy: From Pokimane to Ninja

Ryan Reynold’s action-comedy film “Free Guy” released in the USA recently on August 13, 2021.

The movie saw an initial $25 million opening weekend after grossing an estimated $10.5 million on Friday. The movie follows the story of an open-world video-game character played by Reynolds himself who discovers the truth behind his world and tries to save the day.

The movie features cameos from a range of internet personalities and popular celebrities including the likes of Chris Evans, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski, Dwayne Johnson and Tina Fey. The following article looks at each and every major cameo in Free Guy, including those from popular content creators.

Every cameo in Ryan Reynolds’ movie Free Guy: From Pokimnane, Ninja, to Hugh Jackman and Chris Evans

Some of the biggest celebrities have made surprise cameo appearances in Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy. This includes Marvel actor Chris Evans, who gives a shocking reaction to Reynolds’ character wielding Captain America’s shield in the movie. Secondly, “21 Jump Street” star, Channing Tatum also plays a cameo role as an obnoxious gamer who is starstruck upon meeting Guy, Ryan Reynolds’ character.

Hugh Jackman, who plays Logan in Wolverine and X-men series, also has a voice cameo in Free Guy, and much like in real life, he shares a social media rivalry with Ryan Reynold’s character in the movie. Finally, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Krasinski also make an appearance.

Apart from the other actors, noted writer and actress Tina Fey, popular for her work on Saturday Night Live, and the creator of the comedy TV series “30 Rock” also has a voice cameo in the movie. Furthermore, the late Jeopardy host, Alex Trebek, and co-anchor of ABC’s show “Good Morning America” Lara Spencer both play themselves in the movie.

Moving on, the internet personalities that have a cameo in the movie include Imane “Pokimane” Anys, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, Daniel “DanDTM” Middleton, Lannan “Lazarbeam” Eacott and Seán “Jacksepticeye” McLoughlin. All of the above internet personalities play themselves in the movie. Hence, as is obvious, Free Guy features cameos from a range of popular celebrities, actors and internet personalities.

Finally, the movie also features Easter eggs from Fortnite, Star Wars, Marvel, Half Life, Mega Buster and Pac-Man, apart from featuring popular movie posters from Marvel, Deadpool, and Rick and Morty.

