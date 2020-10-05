After a long wait, finally Free Guy is scheduled to hit theatres on the 11th of December. Free Guy is a movie from 20th Century Studios which has been in the works even before the acquisition of 20th Century Fox by Disney.

Free Guy is an upcoming sci-fi action comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds. The film is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn.

The film also stars multiple big names such as Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Taika Waititi, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Lil Rel Howery. The story for this new production from the 20th Century Studios is a story by Matt Lieberman.

“Good morning Goldie!”@vancityreynolds *attempts* to save the day in the new Free Guy trailer. pic.twitter.com/8eXJ8gwydu — IGN (@IGN) October 5, 2020

From the trailers so far, the movie seems to be set in an open-world video game known as Free City. Ryan Reynolds plays the character of ‘Guy’, a non-player character (NPC) in the game who works as a bank teller.

In the movie, programmers Milly and Keys played by Jodie Comer and Joe Keery respectively, develop a program by themselves which then gets inserted into Free City, making Guy aware of his surroundings being a video game.

The movie trailer progresses brilliantly as we can see Ryan Reynolds in the role of Guy, caught in a race against time to save his virtual reality before the developers manage to shut the game down for good.

What to expect from Free Guy?

Ryan Reynolds himself admitted, “I haven’t been this fully immersed and engaged in something since Deadpool.”

This only raises suspense and anticipation for the movie.

From the studio which boasts of movies like Deadpool, it is highly anticipated that Free Guy will be one of the biggest video game movies. After movies like ‘Ready Player One’ and ‘Free Guy’, we might finally see the return of wonderful sci-fi movies with a blend of video gaming experience.

However, for now what remains to be seen is how the viewers respond to this movie which was previously scheduled to release on 3rd July, 2020 but had to be postponed due to the worldwide pandemic and will now release on 11th December 2020.