Free Guy is an American science fiction film starring Ryan Reynolds, which is scheduled to release on December 11th. The first trailer of the movie had come out back in December 2019, and the move was originally planned to be released on 3rd July. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, it got postponed to the current date.

Free Guy is set in an open-world video game which resembles GTA, and follows the story of a non-playing character named Guy. Guy is tired of his monotonous and idiotic life which consists of getting beaten up and being a background character in various video game missions. During a ‘bank heist’, he decides to intervene, and eventually finds out the truth about his ‘world’.

The movie has garnered interest from worldwide gaming fans due to the plot and the multiple gamers who have been confirmed to feature in it. In this article, we look at all the gamers who are featuring in Free Guy, along with details about their roles.

Image Credits: 20th Century Studios

Free Guy 2020: List of all popular gamers making an appearance and their roles, explained

Apart from Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy features other popular actors such as Jodie Comer, Taika Waititi, Joe Keery and Lil Rel Howery. As far as the gamers are concerned, all of them have short cameos in the movie, and not a lot of details have been released until now. The following gamers are confirmed to be involved:

Seán “JackSepticeye” McLoughlin has been confirmed to be voicing a character called “Q*bert”. Main characters Molotov Girl and Guy will get Q*bert from a download, and Sean is expected to only voice the character. The same has also been confirmed on IMDB.

Image Credits: IMDB

As all of the gamers involved have mere cameos in the movie, fans will have to wait to get details about the roles that they are playing. Imane “Pokimane” Anys has recently confirmed on Twitter that she will be featuring in Free Guy, but there is little clarity about her role.

IMDB has currently left the column for her role blank, as you can see below.

Image Credits: IMDB

Lazarbeam

Another gamer who is confirmed to feature in Free Guy for a cameo is Lannan “Lazarbeam” Eacott. Again, like Pokimane, his column has also been left blank. As mentioned above, the gamers do not feature in either of the Free Guy trailers that have been released, and therefore fans will have to wait to know about their roles.

However, Lannan posted the following on Twitter recently, shedding light on how only five years ago he was working in the construction industry.

Im appearing in the movie 'FREE GUY' alongside Ryan Reynolds,@Jack_Septic_Eye and @Ninja



I was doing construction 5 years ago lmao



so fucking keen pic.twitter.com/LaZPPhkxtK — LAZARBEAM (@Lazarbeam) October 3, 2019

Ninja

Finally, we also have Tyler Blevins aka Ninja featuring in the movie. Again, there are no details about his role. However, Ninja has recently shown interest in Hollywood, and is reportedly looking for opportunities. Needless to say, Free Guy promises to be a rather interesting experience for gamers, although there is little clarity on the roles that the four personalities will be playing.

Until more information, fans might have to be content with the latest trailer, which released on October 5th.