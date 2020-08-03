Fortnite pro Ninja reportedly thinking about a future at Hollywood after appearing in upcoming Ryan Reynolds film, Free Guy

Tyler Blevins, better known by his moniker as Ninja, is reportedly taking a look at Hollywood as a possible future for his career. In a recent interview with Hollywood Reporter, the Fortnite pro is quoted as saying that he’s looking at “literally anything and everything Hollywood. Movies, voice acting, cartoons."

Ninja appearing in Free Guy

Little is known about what kind of appearance Ninja made, but it is likely that it was just a brief cameo meant to act as a nod to the Fortnite community. Free Guy is a film starring Reynolds as an NPC in a world described as a mixture of Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto. In that context, it makes sense why Ninja would be a good fit as a cameo as the film is likely to appeal to gamers everywhere.

Can the Fortnite streamer make the leap from streamer to actor?

Some could argue that streaming is not quite unlike acting, Fortnite or otherwise. A core part of what makes a streamer find success is whether or not their personality can encourage enough of a following from their viewers, how comfortable they are on screen, and how good of a show they can make. Also like acting, sometimes all it takes is one big break for a streamer to find success.

One of the other benefits of success, or more specifically the type of massive success Ninja has achieved, is that the recognition and money often opens doors others wouldn’t have access to. If Ninja really wants to appear in movies, shows, or do voice work, he can make a few calls (or more realistically, have an agent make a few calls) and actually be taken seriously.

So if this is what he wants to do, his fans may soon be able to see (or hear) him in their favorite upcoming movies or shows.