Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event guide

Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy is a limited-time co-op event in Genshin Impact 5.7. This is a combat event which effectively serves as a new iteration of the Reminiscent Regimen event series in the game. This event requires players to team up with players in co-op and participate in battles with specific objectives. Teams for the battles need to be picked in accordance with the stage objectives and themes.

Ad

This article provides a detailed guide on the Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event in Genshin Impact.

Guide on playing the Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event in Genshin Impact

Earn Frenzy Stars in the Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event to get rewards (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can begin playing the Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event without completing any prerequisite quests, as the event can be accessed and started directly from the Events tab. Do keep in mind that you will need to have reached a minimum of Adventure Rank 20 in order to participate in this event.

Ad

Trending

Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event gameplay

Each player will need to select a character in order to form a team (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

In Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy, you will need to form a team with three other players in co-op and defeat enemies. There will be a total of three stages for every challenge, and each challenge will have a randomly picked 'Regimen Reaction Theme', which will grant extra buffs to the team based on the suggested Elemental reactions.

Ad

You can play Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy on either 'Normal' difficulty level, or 'Dire' difficulty level. Enemies in Dire difficulty level will have higher HP, DEF and ATK, so pick this difficulty level only if you have very well-built characters with high Constellations and signature weapons.

Each player can pick one Reminiscent Reinforcement (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Reminiscent Reinforcements can be picked before the challenge begins. These are basically additional buffs that will help your entire team while in combat. Each player can only pick one buff, so you should try and pick the buff that will help increase either your own personal damage (if you are playing a DPS unit), or the team's overall damage (if you are playing a Support character).

Ad

Stage objectives will be displayed during battle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

During each of the three stages, certain objectives will be present, which are the following:

Ad

Stage 1

Primary Objective: Defeat opponents to gain 300 points

Defeat opponents to gain 300 points Bonus Objective #1: Defeat opponents to gain 800 points

Defeat opponents to gain 800 points Bonus Objective #2: Defeat opponents to gain 2000 points

Stages 2 & 3

Primary Objective: Defeat all opponents within 90 seconds

Defeat all opponents within 90 seconds Bonus Objective #1: Defeat all opponents within 75 seconds

Defeat all opponents within 75 seconds Bonus Objective #2: Defeat all opponents within 60 seconds

In order for each stage to count as a win, you will need to clear at least the Primary Objective. Each Bonus Objective you complete will give you additional Frenzy Stars.

Ad

Successfully complete the Stage Quests to get additional boosts (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

Each stage will also have Stage Quests depending on the challenges and enemies that have been randomly picked. The Stage Quests will be displayed on the screen before the challenge starts, and successfully completing these quests will grant additional buffs to the team during battle.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.8 livestream speculations

Regimen Reaction Theme

One out of six Regimen Reaction themes will be randomly picked for each challenge (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

The following Regimen Reaction Themes will be present in Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy, depending on which you will need to pick your characters:

Ad

1) Frosty Training

Focuses on Frozen reactions, and is suitable for Hydro and Cryo characters who can trigger such reactions, such as Skirk, Furina, Escoffier, Shenhe, Xingqiu, Ayaka, and Yelan.

Also read: Skirk build guide: Best weapons, artifacts, teams, and more

2) Melt-y Training

Focuses on Melt reactions, and is suitable for Pyro and Cryo characters, such as Mavuika, Citlali, Wriothesley, Xiangling, Ayaka, and Bennett.

3) Thundersurge Training

Prioritizes Electro-Charged reactions, and is suitable for Hydro and Electro units, such as Raiden Shogun, Yae Miko, Ayato, Yelan, Neuvillette, Furina, Kuki Shinobu, Ororon, and Fischl.

Ad

Also read: Ororon build guide: Artifacts, weapons, and team comps

4) Steam-ful Training

Focuses on Vaporize reactions, and is good for Hydro and Pyro units such as Tartaglia, Xiangling, Bennett, Hu Tao, Arlecchino, Yelan, Xingqiu, and Furina.

5) Blazing Training

Prioritizes Burning reactions, and is good for Pyro and Dendro characters, such as Kinich, Emilie, Mavuika, Xiangling, Bennett, Arlecchino, Nahida, Alhaitham, and Dehya.

6) Explosive Training

Focuses on Overloaded reactions, and is suitable for Pyro and Electro characters, such as Raiden Shogun, Xiangling, Bennett, Chevreuse, Clorinde, Arlecchino, and Fischl.

Ad

General tips and strategies for the Genshin Impact Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event

Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy challenges can be cleared easily with the right teams and buffs (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming/HoYoverse)

You can make use of the following tips while playing the Reminiscent Regimen: Frenzy event in order to quickly complete the combat challenges and gain the maximum amount of Frenzy Stars:

Ad

While picking characters for the team, take note of which characters are being used by the other players, and then choose your character accordingly. This will ensure that you can create a team that has great synergy.

Choose the correct characters in adherence with the Regimen Reaction themes. This will increase your team's overall damage output.

While picking Reminiscent Reinforcement buffs, choose the buff based on your role in the team setup. If you are playing a Support character, try and pick the buffs that provide Energy Recharge, HP regen, DEF, or Elemental Mastery increase. If you have picked a DPS unit, pick the buffs that boost CRIT DMG, Elemental Skill and Elemental Burst DMG, and overall ATK.

Focus on one group of enemies while in combat. Since enemies will be spread out throughout the battlefield during combat, the entire team should focus on one particular set of enemies instead of attacking enemies individually.

Ad

Also read: 5 details you might have missed in Genshin Impact The Gods' Limits trailer

Follow Sportskeeda for more Genshin Impact news, updates and guides.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aishwarya Ghosh With a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Aishwarya Ghosh always knew her future involved writing. With over eight years of experience, she aims to fuse her passion for writing with her love for video games as an Esports & Gaming writer at Sportskeeda.



This passion was sparked by early MS-DOS games and Age of Empires. Later, Aishwarya moved on to gacha games, a genre she now specializes in. She firmly believes that her work is not just about reporting facts but presenting them in a way that holds the reader's interest.



The PC is her weapon of choice, where she leans more towards single-player than multiplayer games. The comfort of exploring a game at her own pace helps her absorb everything it has to offer. Aishwarya's desire to dive into the immersive and dynamic world of Genshin Impact world in a Jumanji-type scenario clearly resonates with the above.



Outside of gaming, Aishwarya is an avid dancer associated with a touring dance troupe. Additionally, she loves watching anime and staying updated on the latest seasonal titles. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.