Genshin Impact version 5.7 special program teased many new events, items, Story Quests, Archon Quests, and permanent game modes. The update will release globally on June 18, 2025. In the latest addition, players can pull for two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia. The former is a 5-star main DPS, while the latter arrives as a 4-star Support unit.
During the upcoming update, players can receive rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other materials by redeeming special codes. On that note, this article lists all the active redeem codes for version 5.7.
All Genshin Impact 5.7 redeem codes
Here are all the active redeem codes you can use in Genshin Impact version 5.7:
- LWKC638ULB16: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken
- ZT5RJ4AX4WYV: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience
- 8QD412QXCEU1: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience
- GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit
- GS57YTSNLJ: 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 3 Shivada Jade Crystal, 3 Teachings of Contention
We recommend redeeming these codes as soon as possible, as their expiration dates are unknown.
How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact
You can redeem the above codes in two different ways. You can redeem them from the official HoYoverse website or use the in-game feature to claim these rewards.
Redeem codes on HoYoverse's official website
Here are the steps to claim the above codes on the official HoYoverse website:
- Open the official HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.
- Log in with your account credentials.
- Confirm the server and in-game name.
- Paste the code in the "Redemption Code" category and click "Redeem."
- Repeat the above steps for all remaining codes.
Redeem codes in-game
You can follow these steps to redeem the codes in-game:
- Open the Paimon many from the top-left corner.
- Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.
- Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a new dialog box.
- Paste the above redeem codes in this dialog box and click on Exchange.
- The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.
- Repeat the above steps for all redeem codes.
That concludes our foray into redeeming codes in Genshin Impact 5.7.
