Genshin Impact version 5.7 special program teased many new events, items, Story Quests, Archon Quests, and permanent game modes. The update will release globally on June 18, 2025. In the latest addition, players can pull for two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia. The former is a 5-star main DPS, while the latter arrives as a 4-star Support unit.

During the upcoming update, players can receive rewards such as Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and other materials by redeeming special codes. On that note, this article lists all the active redeem codes for version 5.7.

Also read: Time until Genshin Impact 5.7 releases

All Genshin Impact 5.7 redeem codes

Here are all the active redeem codes you can use in Genshin Impact version 5.7:

LWKC638ULB16: 10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken

10,000 Mora, 10 Adventurer's Experience, 5 Fine Enhancement Ore, 5 Stir-Fried Fish Noodles, 5 Jueyun Chilli Chicken ZT5RJ4AX4WYV: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience 8QD412QXCEU1: 60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience

60 Primogems, 5 Adventurer's Experience GENSHINGIFT: 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit

50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wit GS57YTSNLJ: 30,000 Mora, 3 Hero's Wit, 5 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 3 Shivada Jade Crystal, 3 Teachings of Contention

Trending

We recommend redeeming these codes as soon as possible, as their expiration dates are unknown.

How to redeem codes in Genshin Impact

You can redeem the above codes in two different ways. You can redeem them from the official HoYoverse website or use the in-game feature to claim these rewards.

Redeem codes on HoYoverse's official website

Here's how to redeem the above codes on HoYoverse's official website (Image via HoYoverse)

Here are the steps to claim the above codes on the official HoYoverse website:

Open the official HoYoverse redeem codes website on any browser.

Log in with your account credentials.

Confirm the server and in-game name.

Paste the code in the "Redemption Code" category and click "Redeem."

Repeat the above steps for all remaining codes.

Redeem codes in-game

Here's how to redeem codes in-game (Image via HoYoverse)

You can follow these steps to redeem the codes in-game:

Open the Paimon many from the top-left corner.

Go to Settings and select the Account Settings option.

Press the "Redeem Code" option to open a new dialog box.

Paste the above redeem codes in this dialog box and click on Exchange.

The rewards can be claimed from the in-game mail.

Repeat the above steps for all redeem codes.

That concludes our foray into redeeming codes in Genshin Impact 5.7.

Also read: How will Skirk affect Genshin Impact's meta

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.