How will Skirk affect Genshin Impact's meta?

Genshin Impact version 5.7 will be released on June 18, 2025, along with two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia. The former is a 5-star Cryo sword who will be released during Phase 1, while the latter is a 4-star Hydro sword who will also be featured on the Phase 1 banners. The developers have already shown these characters' gameplay, skills, and talents.

Based on the released previews and trailers, Skirk is a Cryo main DPS unit with various playstyles. Furthermore, some content creators who had early access to version 5.7 have already tested Skirk with multiple playstyles, builds, and team options.

This article explores Skirk's kit and her meta relevance in Genshin Impact, based on all of the promotional content released by HoYoverse.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinion.

Skirk's kit, according to the Genshin Impact 5.7 live stream

HoYoverse has officially announced details regarding Skirk's talents and playstyles. She is similar to Mavuika, as she doesn't need Energy to unleash her Elemental Burst, and instead, relies on Serpent's Subtlety. Furthermore, her burst has two different modes that buff both her playstyles.

Moreover, content creators who had early access to version 5.7 have showcased these playstyles and some team comps for Skirk. She can be played either as an on-field Normal Attack DPS with her Elemental Skill or a quickswap DPS with her burst.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 release time, maintenance start and end details

If you use Skirk's Elemental Burst during her Elemental skill state, the Seven-Phase Flash mode, she will utilize her second burst, Havoc: Extinction, which will further buff her Normal attack damage. To unleash this ability, you won't need Serpent's Subtlety.

However, for Skirk's Elemental Burst playstyle, you would require Serpent's Subtlety. You get 45 of these points if you hold her Elemental Skill. Note that if you tap the skill, Skirk will enter the Seven-Phase Flash mode instead. Once you have 50 Serpent's Subtlety, you can unleash her Elemental burst.

Furthermore, you can gain up to 62 of these points and deal higher damage if you have the maximum amount.

Also read: Genshin Impact: Lore facts revealed in Skirk animated short

How could Skirk affect Genshin Impact's meta after she is released?

Skirk's meta is relevant in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Some content creators who had early access to the upcoming version had already showcased Skirk's damage numbers, team comps, and playstyles. At C0 in her best teams, she easily defeats most bosses in the overworld. However, to achieve her maximum potential, you would need Escoffier and Furina.

With the Skirk, Shenhe, Escoffier, and Furina premium team, content creators have easily defeated some Natlan Local Legends. Both of Skirk's playstyles deal extremely high damage, and she is speculated to have one of the best DPS characters in the game if her kit isn't changed on release.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.7 first phase banners: Skirk, Dahlia, and more

Players might feel that Skirk could be a sign of power creep. However, that is not the case, as she has heavy restrictions on her team comps. To deal high damage with her, you need characters like Escoffier and Furina. In teams without them, she deals considerably less damage. Furthermore, you can only use Skirk in Freeze team comps to get maximum buffs.

Since she has heavier restrictions than Neuvillette, Mavuika, or Arlecchino, she might not have a significant impact on Genshin's meta. However, she could still be one of the top DPS characters in the game with her premium team comps. She should be able to easily clear challenging content, such as Spiral Abyss and Local Legends, with these teams.

Also read: Time until Skirk releases in Genshin Impact

Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

