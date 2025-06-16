Genshin Impact 5.7 first phase banners: Skirk, Dahlia, and more 

Genshin Impact version 5.7 is scheduled to release globally for all players on June 18, 2025. Furthermore, the phase 1 character and weapon banners will drop on June 18, 2025, and will be available in-game till July 8, 2025. The developers have also announced that two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia, will be featured on phase 1 banners.

Furthermore, Shenhe will have a rerun during the same phase in version 5.7. Skirk's signature weapon, Azurelight, will be featured on the phase 1 weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, alongside Shenhe's signature weapon.

This article provides details on all characters and weapons featured on the Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact 5.7.

5.7 Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact

The banners for phase 1 in version 5.7 will be available from June 18, 2025, till July 8, 2025. One new 5-star character, Skirk, and a 4-star unit, Dahlia, will be featured on the character banners. Apart from them, the 5-star Cryo unit Shenhe will have a banner.

On their X account, HoYoverse has officially announced the details of the 4-star characters to feature on the phase 1 banners.

Phase 1 character banners

Phase 1 character banners for version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

The following characters will be featured during Phase 1 in version 5.7:

Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)

(5-star Cryo Sword) Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm)

(5-star Cryo Polearm) Dahlia (4-star Hydro Sword)

(4-star Hydro Sword) Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)

(4-star Hydro Polearm) Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)

During Phase 1, two new characters will be released: Skirk and Dahlia. The former is a Cryo main DPS unit with multiple playstyles, and the latter is a Shielder/Attack speed buffer. Skirk is a highly anticipated character who is finally being released as a playable character in version 5.7. Dahlia was introduced in v5.6 as a deacon from the Church of Favonius and the Herald of Barbatos.

Phase 1 weapon banner

Phase 1 weapon banner in version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

These are the 4-star and 5-star weapons which will be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, during phase 1 of version 5.7:

Azurelight (5-star Sword)

(5-star Sword) Calamity Queller (5-star Polearm)

(5-star Polearm) Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)

(4-star Bow) Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)

(4-star Sword) Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)

(4-star Catalyst) Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)

(4-star Polearm) Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)

Azurelight is Skirk's signature weapon, and it will probably also be her best-in-slot. Furthermore, Shenhe's signature weapon, Calamity Queller, would also be featured during phase 1 banners.

