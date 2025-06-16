Genshin Impact 5.7 first phase banners: Skirk, Dahlia, and more 

Genshin Impact version 5.7 is scheduled to release globally for all players on June 18, 2025. Furthermore, the phase 1 character and weapon banners will drop on June 18, 2025, and will be available in-game till July 8, 2025. The developers have also announced that two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia, will be featured on phase 1 banners.
Furthermore, Shenhe will have a rerun during the same phase in version 5.7. Skirk's signature weapon, Azurelight, will be featured on the phase 1 weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, alongside Shenhe's signature weapon.
This article provides details on all characters and weapons featured on the Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact 5.7.
5.7 Phase 1 banners in Genshin Impact
The banners for phase 1 in version 5.7 will be available from June 18, 2025, till July 8, 2025. One new 5-star character, Skirk, and a 4-star unit, Dahlia, will be featured on the character banners. Apart from them, the 5-star Cryo unit Shenhe will have a banner.
On their X account, HoYoverse has officially announced the details of the 4-star characters to feature on the phase 1 banners.
Phase 1 character banners
The following characters will be featured during Phase 1 in version 5.7:
- Skirk (5-star Cryo Sword)
- Shenhe (5-star Cryo Polearm)
- Dahlia (4-star Hydro Sword)
- Candace (4-star Hydro Polearm)
- Diona (4-star Cryo Bow)
During Phase 1, two new characters will be released: Skirk and Dahlia. The former is a Cryo main DPS unit with multiple playstyles, and the latter is a Shielder/Attack speed buffer. Skirk is a highly anticipated character who is finally being released as a playable character in version 5.7. Dahlia was introduced in v5.6 as a deacon from the Church of Favonius and the Herald of Barbatos.
Phase 1 weapon banner
These are the 4-star and 5-star weapons which will be featured on the weapon banner, Epitome Invocation, during phase 1 of version 5.7:
- Azurelight (5-star Sword)
- Calamity Queller (5-star Polearm)
- Sacrificial Bow (4-star Bow)
- Xiphos' Moonlight (4-star Sword)
- Wandering Evenstar (4-star Catalyst)
- Favonius Lance (4-star Polearm)
- Makhaira Aquamarine (4-star Claymore)
Azurelight is Skirk's signature weapon, and it will probably also be her best-in-slot. Furthermore, Shenhe's signature weapon, Calamity Queller, would also be featured during phase 1 banners.
