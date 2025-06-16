Genshin Impact: Lore facts revealed in Skirk animated short

Genshin Impact has released an animated short about Skirk, an upcoming character in Version 5.7, where her lore finally takes shape. The recent lore drops, like the release of the Finale of the Deep artifact set, offer insights into her origins, connections, and mysterious role in Teyvat.

Skirk’s story ties her training of Tartaglia, the Abyss, and key events that have shaped Teyvat’s fate.

Skirk's arrival in Teyvat after the cataclysm in Genshin Impact

Skirk arriving in Teyvat (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk’s arrival in Teyvat seems to take place after the cataclysm in Genshin Impact’s timeline, during the period when Furina was still the Hydro Archon. In the animated short, she journeys across regions such as Dragonspine, Liyue’s moonlit bamboo forest, the Sumeru desert, and even the Mare Jivari.

Skirk in Moonlit Bamboo Forest, Liyue (Image via HoYoverse)

In the animated short, she retraces Surtalogi’s journey across Teyvat by visiting these locations. A stronger link to Teyvat's fate as a whole is also suggested by the fact that she lands at the beach in Mondstadt, where the Traveler begins their adventure.

Surtalogi in Genshin Impact: Skirk's mysterious master

The animated short starts with Surtalogi's voice, who is a key figure surrounding Skirk's arrival in Teyvat. Identified as one of Khaenri’ah’s five sinners in Genshin Impact lore, Surtalogi wields an immense and unknown power, which could easily open the doors of Teyvat.

Dainsleif confronting Skirk (Image via HoYoverse)

He calls Skirk a student and a trespasser, who must walk the same path he once did, hinting at a trial that could shape her destiny. Dainsleif also appears aware of Skirk’s ties to Surtalogi, indicating Surtalogi’s critical role in Teyvat’s ongoing Abyssal conflict.

The graveyard of swords

During this sequence, the scene features a graveyard of Dull Blade swords, the starter sword used by the Traveler.

Graveyard of Dull Blade swords (Image via HoYoverse)

This imagery suggests that other Descenders may have previously arrived in Teyvat but failed in their journeys, adding a darker layer to Skirk’s presence.

The cosmic elements in Genshin Impact

Skirk’s arrival resembles a falling star, much like how other Descenders may have entered Teyvat in Genshin Impact. It mirrors the summoning animation seen during character wishes.

Skirk falling into Teyvat (Image via HoYoverse)

Her arrival is seen like a shooting star (Image via HoYoverse)

The animation even includes space visuals, showcasing a broken moon, red-hued skies, and a distant light of a red shining star. These details suggest that Teyvat exists in a unique cosmic setting far different from typical planetary systems.

Visuals of the red-hued sky and pieces of the broken moon (Image via HoYoverse)

The drawing of the Sustainer of Heavenly Principles on the beach

In the final beach scene in Mondstadt, Skirk is looking at the drawing of the Sustainer of Heavenly Principles, which the Traveler drew on the sand when they first came to Teyvat.

Drawing of the Sustainer of Heavenly Principles on the beach in Mondstadt (Image via HoYoverse)

This instance hints at a possible connection between the two. If this theory holds, Skirk’s story could intersect with the Traveler’s sibling and the Sustainer in unexpected ways.

Skirk's Abyssal powers and role in Genshin Impact's story

Official information by HoYoverse confirms Skirk as a playable cryo character, bearing the title "Void Star" and trained under Surtalogi. She has mastered multiple elements and tactics, including Abyssal purification powers like the Traveler.

Skirk and a young Tartaglia, aka Childe, in her character teaser "Skirk: An End, And a Beginning" (Image via HoYoverse)

Skirk played a vital role in training Tartaglia, teaching him his Foul Legacy stance. Despite her connections and encounters with the Abyss, Skirk maintains a neutral stance towards Teyvat, claiming she means no harm to the world.

Skirk's imminent playable release in Genshin Impact

With Genshin Impact Version 5.7's release around the corner, players are eager to see how her storyline will evolve. With her journey across Teyvat, unknown past, links to Khaenri'ah, and cosmic ties, Skirk might reveal answers to many of Genshin Impact’s biggest mysteries.

