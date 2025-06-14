Genshin Impact: Skirk's animated short reveals first look at Teyvat from space

Genshin Impact showcased a new animated short for their upcoming character, Skirk. She is a Cryo sword unit that should be released during Phase 1 of version 5.7. This version will be released globally on June 18, 2025. HoYoverse has released numerous promotional materials to showcase Skirk. Furthermore, they have also teased her past with a new animated short.

This special animated short revealed a wealth of new information about Skirk's past and her journey in Tevyat. The developers have also shown a few of her interactions with characters like Dainsleif and Alice. Furthermore, in this animated video, players also spotted a new look for Tevyat, which appears to be from outer space.

This article will cover the details regarding the new look of Tevyat from space, showcased in the Genshin Impact Skirk's animated short.

Genshin Impact reveals first look at Tevyat from space

HoYoverse released a new animated short for Skirk on June 12, 2025. This teaser showed some of her past and journey throughout Tevyat. Furthermore, we can hear Surtalogi's voice in this animated short, which teases Skirk's goals and some of her interactions with Dainsleif and Alice.

In this animated short, we also get to see a glimpse of Tevyat from outer space. This teaser confirms that Skirk is not a native of this world. Fans speculate that she entered this world with the help of Surtalogi. It is shown that she had first landed in the Fontaine region.

Fans got another look at the false sky covering Tevyat in this teaser. This covers the whole world from outer space and acts as a veil. Players also speculate that the rocks shown here could also be a part of the Moon Fragments. Apart from the fake sky, we can also see huge spiraling clouds in Tevyat when Skirk enters this world.

During the Natlan Archon Quest, Mavuika created a split-sky phenomenon — proving Tevyat's skies were fake. This animated short showcases the same phenomenon before Skirk enters Tevyat's borders.

From outer space, the city looks desolated and completely dark, since it is covered by the fake sky. Moreover, the outer universe also looks to be corrupted by some power, as indicated by a red color.

