What time is Genshin Impact 5.7 coming out?

The Genshin Impact 5.7 update is scheduled to release shortly and will bring a plethora of new content, including fresh banners, characters, quests, and events. As announced by HoYoverse, Genshin Impact 5.7 will be released on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). The developers will be conducting maintenance for the version 5.7 update prior to that, and all game servers will be offline for that duration.

This article provides information regarding the release timings for Genshin Impact 5.7 across all servers and time zones, along with a countdown to help readers keep track of when the upcoming version goes live.

When will Genshin Impact 5.7 go live?

Genshin Impact 5.7 will be released globally on June 18, 2025, at 11 am (UTC +8). Once the new version is launched, players can log in to pull for two new characters: the 5-star Cryo unit Skirk and the 4-star Hydro character Dahlia. Shenhe's rerun banner will also be featured alongside Skirk's event banner. Additionally, the new Archon Quest titled "A Space and Time for You" will also be available to play.

As stated, there will be a five-hour maintenance prior to the version release, during which players will not be able to log in to the game. This maintenance will begin on June 18, 2025, at 6 am (UTC +8). Compensation in the form of Primogems will be awarded to players once maintenance is over and the game is live again.

Here is a countdown to help track the time remaining until Genshin Impact 5.7 releases:

Even though Genshin Impact 5.7 will go live worldwide at the same time, the release timings might differ for players depending on their time zones. You can refer to the list below to check when the new version will be available for you, based on your particular time zone:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): June 17, 2025, at 8 pm

(PDT): June 17, 2025, at 8 pm Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): June 17, 2025, at 9 pm

(MDT): June 17, 2025, at 9 pm Central Daylight Time (CDT): June 17, 2025, at 10 pm

(CDT): June 17, 2025, at 10 pm Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): June 17, 2025, at 11 pm

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST): June 18, 2025, at 4 am

(WEST): June 18, 2025, at 4 am Central European Summer Time (CEST): June 18, 2025, at 5 am

(CEST): June 18, 2025, at 5 am Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): June 18, 2025, at 6 am

Asia

Indian Standard Time (IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am

(IST): June 18, 2025, at 8:30 am China Standard Time (CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am

(CST): June 18, 2025, at 11 am Japanese Standard Time (JST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

(JST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm Korea Standard Time (KST): June 18, 2025, at 12 pm

