5 major features of Genshin Impact 5.7 update

Genshin Impact version 5.7 will be released globally on June 18, 2025, as announced by HoYoverse during the v5.7 special program. The new update will feature a wealth of new content, including Archon Quests, Story Quests, a new endgame mode, and various other events. Two new characters, Skirk and Dahlia, will also be released in this version.

The developers announced other new features and QoL updates, which will be released with version 5.7. The update will also include significant features, such as an artifact reroll item, a special endgame mode, artifact loadouts, and more.

On that note, we've listed some of the key features coming in Genshin Impact version 5.7.

5 new features of Genshin Impact 5.7 update

1) New permanent event: Stygian Onslaught

Stygian Onslaught endgame mode will be released in version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Stygian Onslaught is a new endgame mode that will be introduced with version 5.7. The developers announced that players could farm artifacts efficiently with this new game mode. It will also offer rewards like Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Dust of Enlightenment.

This endgame mode features six distinct stages that players can participate in. Moreover, they must build numerous characters to fight against the bosses in these stages.

2) Dust of Enlightenment item

Description for the new Dust of Enlightenment item (Image via HoYoverse)

Dust of Enlightenment is a new item players can obtain after completing all challenges in the new Stygian Onslaught gamemode. The developers announced that players could claim two of these items from their mailboxes after logging in during version 5.7.

Players can use the Dust of Enlightenment to reroll some of their level 20 5-star artifacts. Furthermore, they can select up to two substats, which they are also guaranteed to roll twice. Fans are pleased, as this is a significant change, and they can potentially reroll some of their worst artifacts.

3) Artifact loadouts

Preview of artifact loadouts coming in version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse announced in the Developer's Discussion that they would add artifact loadouts in version 5.7. Fans have been requesting this feature for years, and it appears that we may finally see it implemented in the upcoming update. However, we do not fully know how these loadouts would work.

The developers only showed a small glimpse of this feature during the Developer's Discussion. They did not discuss the details regarding the artifact loadouts during the version 5.7 live stream. For that, we will likely have to wait till this version drops.

4) Rewards claiming UI change

New rewards claiming UI will be added in version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.7, players can use Fragile and Transient resin to claim rewards in domains and ley lines. Furthermore, they can claim rewards equal to three times the normal amount if they use Fragile or Transient resin.

This is a massive change, as previously, players could only claim rewards with regular or Condensed Resin. Furthermore, they could only keep five Condensed Resin in their inventory, limiting the number of domain or leyline runs they could complete in a stretch.

5) Quest Resource Management for Mobiles

New Quest Resource Management feature for mobile players (Image via HoYoverse)

Although this feature is only for mobile players, it is still a significant change, as it gradually reduces the space required for players to play Genshin Impact. Furthermore, one can choose to download either the Full or Basic Resources during version updates.

If they select the latter, the assets for the Archon, Story Quests, and Hangouts will not be downloaded automatically. Players must download these resources manually to start any of these quests.

