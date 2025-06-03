All optimizations coming in Genshin Impact 5.7 update (Artifact loadouts, QoL changes, and more)

HoYoverse has announced optimizations, changes, and other quality-of-life (QoL) features for Genshin Impact 5.7 in the latest Developer's Discussion. These include the introduction of Artifact loadouts, changes to Spiral Abyss, the Adventurer's Handbook, optimizations for the reward-claiming UI, and more.

This article lists all the new QoL changes and other optimizations announced in the Developer's Discussion for Genshin Impact 5.7.

New QoL changes and features in Genshin Impact version 5.7

1) Artifact loadouts

Artifact loadouts will be available from version 5.7 (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has announced that Artifact loadouts will finally be introduced for characters starting in Genshin Impact version 5.7. Players will be able to create up to two loadouts for each unit.

Based on the Developer's Discussion, players will be able to generate a loadout after setting parameters such as Artifact set type, primary affixes, and more. Additionally, they can use the Check Alternatives feature to view and compare other Artifacts that match these criteria.

However, we still do not know if players can manually equip each Artifact for these loadouts. More details will likely be revealed during the Genshin Impact 5.7 livestream.

2) New features for Spiral Abyss

Spiral Abyss optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting from version 5.7, players can choose to retry a specific Chamber if they have not obtained all Abyssal Stars. Team compositions will also be saved, allowing players to either retry the challenge or proceed to the next Chamber/Floor.

Optimizations have also been made to the reward system in the Spiral Abyss. After completing Floor 12, Chamber 3, the summary screen will now display the maximum number of Abyssal Stars earned and automatically claim all Stars' Bounty rewards.

3) Test run and character Talent changes

Test Run and Character Talent Optimizations (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has introduced new changes to the Test Run system. Players will be able to access information about a new character's skills and combat roles by clicking on a designated button in the Test Run or Talent Demo section.

Additionally, players will be able to continuously upgrade their characters' Talent levels if they have the required materials. This change allows players to easily level up Talents for all characters with a single click.

4) Optimization for claiming rewards when using Resin

HoYoverse has changed the UI for claiming rewards while using Resin for Ley Lines and Domains.

Players can now choose to consume one Fragile or Transient Resin to claim triple rewards in a single action. They can also check their available materials before selecting the type of Resin to use.

5) Adventurer's Handbook changes

Adventurer's Handbook changes (Image via HoYoverse)

Version 5.7 introduces tracking functionality for Ley Lines through the Adventurer's Handbook. Players can filter Ley Lines by different regions or use the smart recommendation feature to track them on the map. Clicking on the Navigate button will automatically track these locations.

HoYoverse has also implemented a feature that allows players to check bosses' resistances, weaknesses, traits, and other details. To view this information, players can click on the question mark icon after selecting a target enemy.

6) Upgrades to chat system

Chat System upgrade (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has added many chat features for version 5.7. Players can click on Settings or the heart button to access Emoji Group Management. In this section, one can favorite, hide, and sort emoji groups and individual stickers.

Furthermore, players can conceal unused groups and hold the emojis to drag and reorder them. After this update, one will also be able to mention teammates or quickly jump to specific messages within the party chat.

7) Resource management changes for mobile players

Quest Resource Management changes for the mobile version (Image via HoYoverse)

Lastly, HoYoverse has optimized the Quest Resource Management feature for mobile players.

Players can download either Full Resources or Basic Resources for the latest updates. If they select the Basic Resources option, the assets for Archon Quests, Story Quests, and Hangout Events will not be downloaded. If the related assets have already been installed, they will be deleted.

To start these quests, players can manually select each one and click on "Download Resources" to install the necessary assets. Quest-related options can be managed through the Settings and Resources menu. Note that these changes only apply to the mobile version of the game.

