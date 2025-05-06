Genshin Impact 5.7 Imaginarium Theater (July 2025) leaks: New echoes, bosses, and characters

Imaginarium Theatre is an endgame mode in Genshin Impact that updates on the first day of every month. It features unique rewards that incentivize players to complete it. The developers also announced increased rewards for this mode during the 5.6 special program.

Insiders Seele Leaks and X1 leaked new information about the Imaginarium Theater lineup for July 2025. Based on these details, it seems that version 5.7 IT will feature new Envisaged echoes.

This article will list all the opening characters, special guest stars, bosses, and new echoes in Genshin Impact's July 2025 Imaginarium Theater mode.

Note: This article is based on leaks, so readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 leaks for Imaginarium Theater in July 2025

New characters for Imaginarium Theater in July 2025

Players can use characters of Pyro, Hydro, and Cryo elements for the new IT reset in July 2025. However, this information is still based on early leaks and is subject to change. This article will be updated once more details about the future Imaginarium Theater are disclosed.

Based on the new leaked information, this is the character lineup for the July 2025 IT:

Opening characters

Just as the name suggests, these are the starter characters for the July 2025 IT mode. Players can choose their builds or the trial ones provided by the game.

Lyney

Xiangling

Tartaglia

Dahlia

Wriothesley

Rosario

Special Guest Stars

Special Guest Stars are the characters that the players have. They cannot select these units if they don't meet the IT requirements.

Jean

Noelle

Ororon

Lan Yan

New bosses for July 2025 Imaginarium Theatre reset

Generally, the boss's chambers for each IT are present in Acts 3, 6, 8, and 10. However, these leaks didn't mention the specific boss chamber for each act. These are the bosses that the players need to defeat in the July 2025 IT season:

Icewind Suite

Solitary Suanni

Goldflame Qucusaurus Tyrant

Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device

New Envisaged echoes in Version 5.7 Imaginarium Theatre (July 2025)

The leaks about the July 2025 season of IT also revealed details about the new Envisage Echoes. Two new limited characters would get them in Version 5.7, and they are:

Shenhe

Raiden Shogun

Further details about these characters' echoes are unknown, so this article will be updated once complete information about the new echoes is available.

