Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing speculation

Genshin Impact version 5.7 is speculated to be released on June 18, 2025. Generally, HoYoverse releases the drip marketing for the upcoming characters ahead of their release date. Moreover, the dev team follows a specific pattern when releasing updates like these.

This article will discuss the potential drip marketing schedule and upcoming characters for Genshin Impact version 5.7.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation, so readers are advised to take this information with a pinch of salt.

Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing characters and expected date

Judging by their previous release schedule, Genshin Impact 5.7 drip marketing is speculated to arrive on May 12, 2025, at 6 pm (UTC+8). Players can expect new information about upcoming characters on Genshin's official X account on May 12, 2025.

Since the Natlan updates, the Genshin team has changed its release schedule for the drip marketing of its future characters, and if it doesn't change again, the date will be May 12, 2025.

Here are the expected release dates and times for the Genshin v5.7 drip marketing in all major regions:

America

Pacific Daylight Time (PDT): May 12, 2025, at 3 am

Mountain Daylight Time (MDT): May 12, 2025, at 4 am

Central Daylight Time (CDT): May 12, 2025, at 5 am

Eastern Daylight Time (EDT): May 12, 2025, at 6 am

Europe

Western European Time (WEST): May 12, 2025, at 11 am

Central European Time (CEST): May 12, 2025, at 12 pm

Eastern European Time (EEST): May 12, 2025, at 1 pm

Asia

India Standard Time (IST): May 12, 2025, at 3:30 pm

China Standard Time (CST): May 12, 2025, at 6 pm

Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 12, 2025, at 7 pm

Korea Standard Time (KST): May 12, 2025, at 7 pm

The countdown below indicates the speculated time remaining for the release of version 5.7 drip marketing:

New characters in version 5.7

Based on leaks and speculation, two new characters will likely be released for the version 5.7 drip marketing campaign. If these leaks are to be trusted, version 5.7 will release a 5-star Cryo Sword unit, Skirk, and a 4-star Hydro Sword unit, Dahlia.

The Seele team has leaked both characters' kits, constellations, and ascension materials. These leaks about the upcoming characters are available on the X account of @AboutNodKrai.

