What time is Genshin Impact 5.6 coming out?

There are only a few hours left before the release of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, and fans are eagerly awaiting the moment to experience all the new content of the patch. As soon as the latest version, titled 'Paralogism,' goes live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), players will have the opportunity to summon the brand-new characters Escoffier and Ifa.

Ad

This article provides the release timings and countdown for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.

When will Genshin Impact 5.6 go live?

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is one of the most anticipated patches in a long while and will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It is set to introduce Escoffier (5-star Cryo) and Ifa (4-star Anemo) as new characters during the first half, and see the return of Navia (5-star Geo) to the game. It is also set to further the narrative of the title with new Archon Quests.

It is important to note that prior to the new update's release, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance starting from 6 AM (UTC +8) on the same day (May 7, 2025). During this period, the game's servers will experience downtime and the title will be inaccessible to players.

Ad

Here is a countdown showcasing the time until version 5.6 goes live:

Ad

Additionally, here are the release timings for the update for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : May 6, 2025, at 8 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : May 6, 2025, at 9 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : May 6, 2025, at 10 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Summer Time (WEST) : May 7, 2025, at 4 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 4 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) : May 7, 2025, at 5 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 5 AM Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

: May 7, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

Ad

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.