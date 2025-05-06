What time is Genshin Impact 5.6 coming out?

There are only a few hours left before the release of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update, and fans are eagerly awaiting the moment to experience all the new content of the patch. As soon as the latest version, titled 'Paralogism,' goes live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8), players will have the opportunity to summon the brand-new characters Escoffier and Ifa.
This article provides the release timings and countdown for the Genshin Impact 5.6 update.
When will Genshin Impact 5.6 go live?
The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is one of the most anticipated patches in a long while and will be released worldwide on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). It is set to introduce Escoffier (5-star Cryo) and Ifa (4-star Anemo) as new characters during the first half, and see the return of Navia (5-star Geo) to the game. It is also set to further the narrative of the title with new Archon Quests.
It is important to note that prior to the new update's release, HoYoverse will conduct server maintenance starting from 6 AM (UTC +8) on the same day (May 7, 2025). During this period, the game's servers will experience downtime and the title will be inaccessible to players.
Here is a countdown showcasing the time until version 5.6 goes live:
Additionally, here are the release timings for the update for all major regions worldwide:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Standard Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Standard Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Summer Time (WEST): May 7, 2025, at 4 AM
- Central European Summer Time (CEST): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM
- Eastern European Summer Time (EEST): May 7, 2025, at 6 AM
Asia
- India Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
