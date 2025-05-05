Genshin Impact 5.6 first phase events and banners

Ahead of Genshin Impact version 5.6's release on May 7, 2025, the developer has announced the gacha banners and events schedule for the first half of the patch, which will become available when the new update is live. It provides details about the upcoming characters, weapons, and events that will be introduced before the second half is released.

Read on to learn more about Genshin Impact 5.6's Phase 1 schedule.

Genshin Impact version 5.6 complete first half schedule

HoYoverse has officially revealed the contents of the first half of the Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Here are all the banners and events that will be featured in the game during this period:

1) Limited-time character banners (May 7 to May 27, 2025)

Escoffier's upcoming banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The developer has announced that the event wish banner for the new 5-star Cryo character, Escoffier, called La Chanson Cerise, will be available to all players during the first half of version 5.6. Aside from that, the event wish for the popular 5-star Geo damage dealer, Navia, called In the Name of the Rosula, will also be added to the game during this period.

Additionally, Travelers will stand a chance to obtain Ifa, Ororon, and Layla as 4-star rate-up characters from the gacha banners.

2) Epitome Invocation weapons banner (May 7 to May 27, 2025)

Upcoming weapons banner (Image via HoYoverse)

The Epitome Invocation weapons banner of version 5.6's Phase 1 will offer the respective signature 5-star weapons of Escoffier and Navia, called Symphonist of Scents and Verdict. While the former is a Polearm, the latter is a Claymore.

Moreover, it will feature the following 4-star weapons:

The Dockhand's Assistant (Sword)

(Sword) Portable Power Saw (Claymore)

(Claymore) Prospector's Drill (Polearm)

(Polearm) Range Gauge (Bow)

(Bow) The Widsith (Catalyst)

3) Whirling Waltz main event (May 9 to May 26, 2025)

The Whirling Waltz has been announced as the flagship event of version 5.6. It will take place in Fontaine, where players must run a movie-themed amusement park called Chevalmarin Film Fantasyland to obtain several rewards, including the free 4-star Bow, Sequence of Solitude.

4) Operation Downpour Simulation (May 19 to June 6, 2025)

The Operation Downpour Simulation event is a tabletop wargame that will include two types of challenges: Preset Scenario and Confrontation Scenario. Travelers can complete this event to earn various rewards, including Primogems.

5) Limited-time Story Quest event (May 7 to May 27, 2025)

The limited-time Escoffier Story Quest event will be made available to all players as soon as the new update is released and will remain active until the release of the second half banner. During the event period, completing the new character's Story Quest will reward players with Primogems and Escoffier level-up materials.

6) Genius Invokation TCG Heated Battle event (May 17 to June 2, 2025)

The special Heated Battle Mode for Genius Invokation TCG will be added to the game with the next update and can be participated in by going to the Invitation Board at The Cat's Tail in Mondstadt.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

