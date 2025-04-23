Best characters for Sequence of Solitude in Genshin Impact, as per leaks

The Sequence of Solitude is rumored to be a new 4-star Bow in Genshin Impact that may be suitable for a few playable characters. Leaks suggest it will be given out to players as a free reward for participating in the main event of version 5.6. Moreover, the required refinement materials to R5 this weapon will also be made available in the event.
That said, this article provides the stats and passive effect of the Sequence of Solitude Bow in Genshin Impact, as per leaks. It also discusses the best characters to wield this brand-new weapon.
Note: Some aspects of this article are based on leaks. Players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Genshin Impact: Best characters for Sequence of Solitude
Sequence of Solitude is expected to be a new 4-star weapon that will be released in the upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 update. Here are the stats of this Bow, as per leaks:
- Base ATK: 510
- Second stat: 41.3% HP
Furthermore, the passive effect of the weapon is called "Silent Trigger" and may offer the following buff:
"When an attack hits an opponent, deal AoE DMG equal to 40%/50%/60%/70%/80% of Max HP at the target location. This effect can be triggered once every 15 seconds."
As implied by the weapon stats, the Sequence of Solitude would be best suited for characters whose abilities scale off their max HP. Let's look at all the Genshin Impact Bow characters that can make good use of this new weapon:
1) Sigewinne
Initially released in version 4.7, Sigewinne is a 5-star Bow character from Fontaine. She is an amazing healer from the Hydro element, and most of her abilities scale off her max HP, making her an amazing option to wield the Sequence of Solitude. She is capable of restoring the HP of her teammates via her Elemental Skill, and can even trap smaller enemies with it.
This free Bow can increase Sigewinne's healing potential significantly by offering her an additional 41.3% HP. Furthermore, the off-field Elemental Skill DMG buff offered by her is also based on max HP, and as such, this weapon can increase that too.
2) Diona
Diona is one of the oldest HP scaling characters in Genshin Impact and was first released during version 1.1. She is a 4-star Cryo character from Mondstadt who is considered to be one of the best support characters in the game. She is capable of protecting the active characters by generating a shield via her Elemental Skill and healing them by casting her Elemental Burst.
Considering both of these abilities scale off of Diona's max HP, she can be an amazing candidate to wield the Sequence of Solitude Bow. Moreover, the countdown for the hold version of her Elemental Skill is 15 seconds, which is the same as the countdown for the weapon's passive effect. As such, Diona can trigger the passive each time she casts the hold version of her Elemental Skill.
For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.