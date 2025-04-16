When might Genshin Impact 5.6 release? 

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is speculated to go live on May 7, 2025, introducing two new playable characters to the game. It is expected that Escoffier will be released as a 5-star Cryo character, whereas Ifa may be added as a 4-star from the Anemo element. Furthermore, the update will also see the arrival of new weapons, events, quests, etc.
On that note, this article provides the speculated release date and time for Genshin Impact's 5.6 update for all major regions. It also includes a universal countdown for convenience.
Note: Some aspects of this article are speculations based on past trends.
Genshin Impact 5.6 update release speculations
Since the developer follows a fixed 42-day cycle for the title's updates, the upcoming Genshin Impact version 5.6 is expected to go live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). HoYoverse has confirmed that Escoffier and Ifa will debut as new playable characters in the next update, and many fan favorites are speculated to get a rerun banner as well.
Here is a countdown showcasing the expected time remaining for version 5.6's release:
Additionally, let's look at the expected release time for all major regions worldwide:
America
- Pacific Standard Time (PDT): May 6, 2025, at 8 PM
- Mountain Standard Time (MDT): May 6, 2025, at 9 PM
- Central Standard Time (CDT): May 6, 2025, at 10 PM
- Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM
Europe
- Western European Time (WET): May 7, 2025, at 3 AM
- Central European Time (CET): May 7, 2025, at 4 AM
- Eastern European Time (EET): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM
Asia
- India Standard Time (IST): May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM
- China Standard Time (CST): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Philippine Standard Time (PHT): May 7, 2025, at 11 AM
- Japanese Standard Time (JST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
- Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM
It is important to note that ahead of the arrival of the new update, HoYoverse will conduct scheduled maintenance, during which the game's servers will be inaccessible.
