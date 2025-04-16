When might Genshin Impact 5.6 release? 

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update is speculated to go live on May 7, 2025, introducing two new playable characters to the game. It is expected that Escoffier will be released as a 5-star Cryo character, whereas Ifa may be added as a 4-star from the Anemo element. Furthermore, the update will also see the arrival of new weapons, events, quests, etc.

Ad

On that note, this article provides the speculated release date and time for Genshin Impact's 5.6 update for all major regions. It also includes a universal countdown for convenience.

Note: Some aspects of this article are speculations based on past trends.

Genshin Impact 5.6 update release speculations

Since the developer follows a fixed 42-day cycle for the title's updates, the upcoming Genshin Impact version 5.6 is expected to go live on May 7, 2025, at 11 AM (UTC +8). HoYoverse has confirmed that Escoffier and Ifa will debut as new playable characters in the next update, and many fan favorites are speculated to get a rerun banner as well.

Ad

Trending

Here is a countdown showcasing the expected time remaining for version 5.6's release:

Ad

Additionally, let's look at the expected release time for all major regions worldwide:

America

Pacific Standard Time (PDT) : May 6, 2025, at 8 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 8 PM Mountain Standard Time (MDT) : May 6, 2025, at 9 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 9 PM Central Standard Time (CDT) : May 6, 2025, at 10 PM

: May 6, 2025, at 10 PM Eastern Standard Time (EDT): May 6, 2025, at 11 PM

Europe

Western European Time (WET) : May 7, 2025, at 3 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 3 AM Central European Time (CET) : May 7, 2025, at 4 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 4 AM Eastern European Time (EET): May 7, 2025, at 5 AM

Asia

India Standard Time (IST) : May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 8:30 AM China Standard Time (CST) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Philippine Standard Time (PHT) : May 7, 2025, at 11 AM

: May 7, 2025, at 11 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) : May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

: May 7, 2025, at 12 PM Korea Standard Time (KST): May 7, 2025, at 12 PM

Ad

It is important to note that ahead of the arrival of the new update, HoYoverse will conduct scheduled maintenance, during which the game's servers will be inaccessible.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Virat Fumakia Virat is a Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming journalist specializing in Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail. During his first nine months with the company, he garnered over 2 million views with under 300 articles, showcasing the value his expertise brings.



As a passionate fan of Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Virat stays updated with the latest information from official and unofficial sources. By carefully selecting the sources and meticulously reviewing the information, he ensures his readers have access to the most accurate news. His love for Genshin Impact is such that he could readily dive into the game physically and explore its open-world map if given the chance.



Virat’s interest in gaming began at a very young age with Pokemon Crystal on the Game Boy Advanced and he continued immersing himself further in the world of role-playing games, a genre he still adores. For nostalgic reasons, he still plays Pokemon games and frequently indulges in various mobile titles such as Yu-Gi-Oh Duel Links, Pokemon GO, and Clash Royale.



In his leisure time, Virat finds pleasure in watching anime and reading manga. He also enjoys watching Dkayed’s videos, which have helped him learn a lot about Yu-Gi-Oh. Additionally, he is an avid sports enthusiast who enjoys staying active and engaging in various sporting activities. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.