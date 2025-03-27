Genshin Impact 5.6 banners leaked

Genshin Impact's upcoming 5.6 update is expected to release two brand-new playable characters, Escoffier and Ifa, along with a new 5-star Polearm. On top of this, several beloved 5-star damage dealers will be getting rerun banners, and prominent leaker HomDGCat has now disclosed their details.

This article discusses all the upcoming character banners coming to Genshin Impact in version 5.6, as per leaks.

Note: This article is based on leaks, and players are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.

All upcoming Genshin Impact 5.6 banners according to leaks

Recently, HomDGCat disclosed on their Telegram channel the names of all the 5-star characters that will appear on the limited-time character banner during Genshin Impact 5.6. According to the leaker, Escoffier and Ifa will be the only new characters for the next patch. While the former is rumored to be a 5-star Cryo Polearm-user, the latter may be a 4-star Anemo unit who wields a Catalyst.

The other 5-star units planned for the update may be Kinich, Navia, and Raiden Shogun. All three units are excellent damage dealers, with the latter functioning as a powerful sub-DPS as well.

Kinich and Navia are both Claymore users from the Dendro and Geo elements, respectively. This would be the former's first rerun banner, and it would be the latter's second one.

When it comes to the Electro Archon and Polearm-user, Raiden Shogun, she has been present on several banners previously, with the next rerun being her fifth.

All 5-star weapons speculated for version 5.6 banners

The information from Hakush.in suggests that Escoffier's signature 5-star Polearm would be called Symphonist of Scents and provide 66.2% Crit DMG. It will likely be released on the Epitome Invocation weapons banner alongside Escoffier's gacha banner in the next patch.

Players can also expect the following weapons to be featured on the weapons banner of version 5.6:

Fang of the Mountain King (5-star Claymore): Kinich's signature weapon

(5-star Claymore): Kinich's signature weapon Verdict (5-star Claymore): Navia's signature weapon

(5-star Claymore): Navia's signature weapon Engulfing Lightning (5-star Polearm): Raiden Shogun's signature weapon

That being said, it is important to note the information is based on leaks and is subject to change.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda's Genshin Impact hub.

