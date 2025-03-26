Genshin Impact Escoffier signature weapon leaks: Stats, ascension materials, and passive

Escoffier, an upcoming character in Genshin Impact, is rumored to be released in version 5.6. While leaks about her have been circulating for some time now, the recent Genshin Impact 5.6 beta test has disclosed possible new information related to her. Leakers have dropped hints regarding Escoffier's rarity, element, kit, and even her signature weapon.

This article discusses Escoffier's signature weapon, including its stats, ascension materials, and passive effects, as per the recent leaks.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Escoffier signature weapon stats and passive effect, as per leaks

Leaker spletnik_fatui has suggested that Escoffier's signature weapon might be a 5-star Polearm with the following main stats:

Base ATK: 608

608 Secondary stat: 66.2% CRIT DMG

This weapon has a decent base ATK and a fairly high secondary stat, making it a good stat stick for any Polearm user. It also has the following passive effect:

The user's ATK is increased by 12%. If the character equipping this weapon is off-field, their ATK is further increased by 12%. When the user heals party members, both the user and the teammate being healed have their ATK increased by 32% for three seconds. This effect can also be triggered when the user is not on the field.

The passive effect of this weapon is rather niche, as not many characters can provide healing. However, the overall ATK buff provided by this Polearm is extremely useful, and many off-field DPS characters will be able to take advantage of it (such as Xiangling).

However, since this is supposedly Escoffier's signature weapon, it is tailor-made to fit her kit, which, according to leaks, revolves around providing partywide healing that scales off her personal ATK.

Genshin Impact 5.6 Escoffier signature weapon ascension materials, as per leaks

Iscoffier's signature weapon could need Fontaine weapon ascension materials (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // HoYoverse)

Along with disclosing hints about Escoffier's possible signature weapon, leakers have also shared information regarding this weapon's possible ascension materials, which are:

Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x5

Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14

Spring of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x14

Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop x6

Drop of Tainted Water x23

Scoop of Tainted Water x27

Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm x41

Transoceanic Pearl x15

Transoceanic Chunk x23

Xenochromatic Crystal x27

1.2 Million Mora

Dross of Pure Sacred Dewdrop, Sublimation of Pure Sacred Dewdrop, Spring pf Pure Sacred Dewdrop, and Essence of Pure Sacred Dewdrop can be farmed from the Fontaine weapon ascension domain "Echoes of the Deep Tides" on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

Drop of Tainted Water, Scoop of Tainted Water, and Newborn Tainted Hydro Phantasm are enemy drops from Tainted Hydro Phantasms. They can be found across Fontaine.

Similarly, Transoceanic Pearl, Transoceanic Chunk, and Xenochromatic Crystals are drops from Fontaine Fontemer Aberrants. They are also found throughout Fontaine and can be located via the Adventurer's Handbook.

