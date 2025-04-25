Everything new in Genshin Impact 5.6

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released on May 7, 2025, as officially announced by HoYoverse during the v5.6 special program. The livestream was recently completed on April 25, 2025, and a lot of new content was announced for the upcoming version.

Ad

Version 5.6 features two brand-new characters: 5-star Escoffier and 4-star Ifa. Apart from this, players will also be getting a new Fontaine event, a Mondstadt AQ, an Inazuma Chronicled Wish, new bosses, and many more new QoL features.

This article provides details about all the new, upcoming content announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 special program.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 release date, time, and countdown

What's new in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update?

1) New characters

Ad

Trending

New upcoming characters Escoffier and Ifa (Image via HoYoverse)

Two new characters will be released in the Genshin Impact 5.6 version:

Ad

Escoffier (5-star Cryo)

(5-star Cryo) Ifa (4-star Anemo)

Ifa is a highly anticipated character from Natlan, hailing from the Flower-Feather clan. According to the v5.6 livestream, Ifa fulfills the role of a DPS unit, and further buffs the swirl and Electro-charged damage of the whole team. He also has a healing ability during his Elemental Skill state.

Escoffier is a 5-star Cryo character, who was teased since the 5.5 version. She appeared in Varesa's trailer, and the latter also has a voice line about her. Escoffier fills the role of an off-field DPS character and also has some healing abilities in her kit.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact Escoffier release date and countdown

2) New banners

Genshin Impact 5.6 will feature the following event wish banners over two different phases:

Phase 1

Phase 1 banners will feature Escoffier and Navia (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier

Navia

Ad

Ifa will be one of the featured 4-star characters on both of these Phase 1 banners.

Phase 2

Phase 2 banners will feature Kinich and Raiden (Image via HoYoverse)

Kinich

Raiden

Ad

Inazuma Chronicled Wish

Inazuma Chronicled Wish characters in 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Kamisato Ayaka

Kamisato Ayato

Yoimiya

Chiori

Yae Miko

Arataki Itto

Sanganomiya Kokomi

Kaedehara Kazuha

Ad

The weapon banner for the Chronicled Wish was also revealed and features the following:

Inazuma Chronicled Wish weapon banner (Image via HoYoverse)

Uraku Misugiri

Haran Geppaku Futsu

Mistsplitter Reforged

Freedom-Sworn

Redhorn Stonethresher

Kagura's Verity

Everlasting Moonglow

Thundering Pulse

Ad

Phase 1 banners will go live on May 7, 2025. The Phase 2 banners, along with the Chronicled Wish, will go live on May 27, 2025.

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 banner schedule

3) New weapons

Symphonist of Scents (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's signature weapon was revealed to be the new 5-star Claymore, Symphonist of Scents. It will feature on the Phase 1 weapon banner alongside Escoffier's event wishes.

Ad

A new 4-star Bow called Sequence of Solitude was also announced, and this weapon can be obtained for free after completing the Whirling Waltz event. Players can also get Refinement 5 for this weapon just by completing all the challenges in this event.

4) New Archon Quest

New Mondstadt Archon Quest in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

In version 5.6 of Genshin Impact, players can unlock a new Archon Quest. This mission is titled "Paralogism" and is the Interlude Chapter for Mondstadt. Albedo is the primary focus of this story, and it looks like players will see more of Alice. Varka's voice was also revealed in the trailer.

Ad

Also read: What could Paralogism possibly mean in Genshin Impact 5.6 stream announcement banner

5) New Story Quest

Escoffier's Story Quest will be released in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Escoffier's Story Quest will also be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 version. Players can learn more about the character and probably try out her test build in the story, which will likely be a C3 R3 Escoffier.

Ad

6) New events

Ad

Players will get to enjoy a variety of new events in Genshin Impact version 5.6 and earn many rewards (Primogems, Mora, Sanctifying Elixir, and the new 4-star Bow) in the process. The events announced for v5.6 are as follows:

Whirling Waltz

Operation Downpour Simulation

Legends Ablaze: Cross-Border Brawl

Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems

Ley Line Overflow

7) New Weekly Boss

New Weekly Boss in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

It looks like players will get another Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact version 5.6. This boss would likely be introduced in the Mondstadt Interlude Chapter: Act 4, which will also be released in version 5.6. Based on the recent official livestream, the new Weekly Boss seems to have two different phases, set in two unique locations.

Ad

Also read: Varka VA in Genshin Impact

8) New boss

New boss in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

Players will also get a new boss named "Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device" in the overworld in version 5.6. The details regarding the location of this enemy are not fully known, and more information will be officially revealed later. For now, we know this enemy has a special mechanism, and that players will need Cryo characters to trounce it.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 live stream summary

9) Genius Invokation TCG Updates

TCG updates in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genius Invocation TCG game mode will receive more updates in version 5.6. First, players can get brand-new character cards, such as Sethos and Xilonen, along with many new action cards. Some characters in TCG would also get a unique Lustrous skin, which can be purchased for 8000 Lucky Coins.

Ad

The Automatic Artistry mode in TCG will also be receiving significant changes, which are as follows:

Elemental reactions will be different in version 5.6.

Card refresh option.

New mechanisms for character enhancement and replacement.

10) QoL updates and system optimizations

New QoL and system optimizations in version 5.6 (Image via HoYoverse)

These are all the QoL updates and system optimizations that will be introduced with version 5.6:

Ad

The Brilliant Blessings details page has been added for elemental reactions in the Imaginarium Theater game mode.

Additional rewards added for completing Stella, with players gaining Sanctifying Elixir, Transient Resin, and Sanctifying Elixir for completing 3/6/9 Stella.

A restart button has been added for the final act in the Imaginarium Theater.

Descriptions of new characters' talents and constellations will be optimized for greater conciseness.

Treasure Compass can now spot Natlan's Warrior Challenges and Tribal Secret Spaces. Moreover, at a higher exploration rate, players can also spot Mora chests with the compass in all nations.

Map pins have been optimized, and players will be able to delete custom pins in a batch from version 5.6.

Ad

Also read: Genshin Impact 5.6 live stream redeem codes

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Eswar Keshav Eswar Keshav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on gacha games, and he has previously worked for Otaku's Notes and Wikiofnerds. Though he has a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, his passion for anime, manga, and games led to him to follow his heart and become a writer.



Eswar is also well versed in the Valorant esports scene and follows matches from all of the game's regions. His interest in the game was sparked after watching Evil Geniuses Valorant team's Jaccob ""yay"" Whiteaker ""popping heads left and right.""



In his spare time, Eswar enjoys reading books, playing guitar, and writing short stories. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.