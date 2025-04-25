Everything new in Genshin Impact 5.6

The Genshin Impact 5.6 update will be released on May 7, 2025, as officially announced by HoYoverse during the v5.6 special program. The livestream was recently completed on April 25, 2025, and a lot of new content was announced for the upcoming version.
Version 5.6 features two brand-new characters: 5-star Escoffier and 4-star Ifa. Apart from this, players will also be getting a new Fontaine event, a Mondstadt AQ, an Inazuma Chronicled Wish, new bosses, and many more new QoL features.
This article provides details about all the new, upcoming content announced during the Genshin Impact 5.6 special program.
What's new in the Genshin Impact 5.6 update?
1) New characters
Two new characters will be released in the Genshin Impact 5.6 version:
- Escoffier (5-star Cryo)
- Ifa (4-star Anemo)
Ifa is a highly anticipated character from Natlan, hailing from the Flower-Feather clan. According to the v5.6 livestream, Ifa fulfills the role of a DPS unit, and further buffs the swirl and Electro-charged damage of the whole team. He also has a healing ability during his Elemental Skill state.
Escoffier is a 5-star Cryo character, who was teased since the 5.5 version. She appeared in Varesa's trailer, and the latter also has a voice line about her. Escoffier fills the role of an off-field DPS character and also has some healing abilities in her kit.
2) New banners
Genshin Impact 5.6 will feature the following event wish banners over two different phases:
Phase 1
- Escoffier
- Navia
Ifa will be one of the featured 4-star characters on both of these Phase 1 banners.
Phase 2
- Kinich
- Raiden
Inazuma Chronicled Wish
- Kamisato Ayaka
- Kamisato Ayato
- Yoimiya
- Chiori
- Yae Miko
- Arataki Itto
- Sanganomiya Kokomi
- Kaedehara Kazuha
The weapon banner for the Chronicled Wish was also revealed and features the following:
- Uraku Misugiri
- Haran Geppaku Futsu
- Mistsplitter Reforged
- Freedom-Sworn
- Redhorn Stonethresher
- Kagura's Verity
- Everlasting Moonglow
- Thundering Pulse
Phase 1 banners will go live on May 7, 2025. The Phase 2 banners, along with the Chronicled Wish, will go live on May 27, 2025.
3) New weapons
Escoffier's signature weapon was revealed to be the new 5-star Claymore, Symphonist of Scents. It will feature on the Phase 1 weapon banner alongside Escoffier's event wishes.
A new 4-star Bow called Sequence of Solitude was also announced, and this weapon can be obtained for free after completing the Whirling Waltz event. Players can also get Refinement 5 for this weapon just by completing all the challenges in this event.
4) New Archon Quest
In version 5.6 of Genshin Impact, players can unlock a new Archon Quest. This mission is titled "Paralogism" and is the Interlude Chapter for Mondstadt. Albedo is the primary focus of this story, and it looks like players will see more of Alice. Varka's voice was also revealed in the trailer.
5) New Story Quest
Escoffier's Story Quest will also be introduced in the Genshin Impact 5.6 version. Players can learn more about the character and probably try out her test build in the story, which will likely be a C3 R3 Escoffier.
6) New events
Players will get to enjoy a variety of new events in Genshin Impact version 5.6 and earn many rewards (Primogems, Mora, Sanctifying Elixir, and the new 4-star Bow) in the process. The events announced for v5.6 are as follows:
- Whirling Waltz
- Operation Downpour Simulation
- Legends Ablaze: Cross-Border Brawl
- Chronicle of Shifting Stratagems
- Ley Line Overflow
7) New Weekly Boss
It looks like players will get another Weekly Boss in Genshin Impact version 5.6. This boss would likely be introduced in the Mondstadt Interlude Chapter: Act 4, which will also be released in version 5.6. Based on the recent official livestream, the new Weekly Boss seems to have two different phases, set in two unique locations.
8) New boss
Players will also get a new boss named "Secret Source Automaton: Overseer Device" in the overworld in version 5.6. The details regarding the location of this enemy are not fully known, and more information will be officially revealed later. For now, we know this enemy has a special mechanism, and that players will need Cryo characters to trounce it.
9) Genius Invokation TCG Updates
The Genius Invocation TCG game mode will receive more updates in version 5.6. First, players can get brand-new character cards, such as Sethos and Xilonen, along with many new action cards. Some characters in TCG would also get a unique Lustrous skin, which can be purchased for 8000 Lucky Coins.
The Automatic Artistry mode in TCG will also be receiving significant changes, which are as follows:
- Elemental reactions will be different in version 5.6.
- Card refresh option.
- New mechanisms for character enhancement and replacement.
10) QoL updates and system optimizations
These are all the QoL updates and system optimizations that will be introduced with version 5.6:
- The Brilliant Blessings details page has been added for elemental reactions in the Imaginarium Theater game mode.
- Additional rewards added for completing Stella, with players gaining Sanctifying Elixir, Transient Resin, and Sanctifying Elixir for completing 3/6/9 Stella.
- A restart button has been added for the final act in the Imaginarium Theater.
- Descriptions of new characters' talents and constellations will be optimized for greater conciseness.
- Treasure Compass can now spot Natlan's Warrior Challenges and Tribal Secret Spaces. Moreover, at a higher exploration rate, players can also spot Mora chests with the compass in all nations.
- Map pins have been optimized, and players will be able to delete custom pins in a batch from version 5.6.
